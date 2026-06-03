AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB: First day of trading in Aira's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

The shares in AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB ("Aira" or the "Company") begin trading today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under ticker symbol AIRA.

"Aira is built for the world from day one. A mobile-first product that works in minutes, sold directly to professionals across markets, without the cost structure of traditional enterprise software. Listing as an independent company lets us move at the pace the market demands."

- Daniel Wikberg, CEO of Aira.

The listing ceremony will be streamed live from approximately 08:45 CEST (passcode: 114505).

On May 15, 2026, the annual general meeting of Upsales Technology AB (publ) ("Upsales Technology") resolved to distribute all shares of Aira to the shareholders of Upsales Technology. Shareholders of Upsales Technology as per the record date of May 22, 2026, have received one (1) share in Aira for every share held in Upsales Technology. Aira is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker symbol AIRA.

Advisors

Bergs Securities AB is acting as Certified Adviser and financial adviser to Aira in connection with the listing. Advokatfirman Lindahl KB acts as legal adviser to Aira.

Further information

Further information are available at www.aira.app

Contacts

Daniel Wikberg, CEO

Ninnie Karlsson, CFO

IR contact:

investors@aira.app

+46 72-584 99 00

About Aira

Aira is an AI-powered sales agent built for B2B entrepreneurs and sales professionals. The product monitors financial reports, board changes and news to surface the right moment to reach out, before the competition knows the opportunity exists. No manual data entry, no CRM admin. Just intelligence that turns signals into revenue.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.