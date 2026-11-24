Aira (AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB (publ)) has appointed Fredrik Höglin as Head of Sales. Fredrik led sales at Upsales for twelve years and will join in January 2027. He will build Aira's sales organisation for Aira for Fortnox, starting with a team of ten people covering the Swedish market.

Aira for Fortnox launched on 2 November 2026 and is sold through the Fortnox App Market. The product is a CRM built on the customer's own Fortnox data, enriched with Aira's company database. The sales model is built on outbound at scale: reaching as many Fortnox customers as possible and helping them get started with the product.

As Head of Sales, Fredrik Höglin will recruit and lead Aira's sales team. In early 2027, Aira plans to launch corresponding products in Norway and Denmark and expand the team further.

"Fredrik is one of the best sales leaders I have worked with. His experience, disciplined leadership and natural ability to lead make him one of the strongest sales leaders in the Nordics. Aira for Fortnox is the most scalable model I have seen, and it is built on exactly the kind of sales organisation Fredrik and I have been building for more than twenty years. He will be instrumental in building the sales team at Aira," says Daniel Wikberg, CEO and founder of Aira.

"I have worked with Daniel for most of my career and I know what we can build together. Aira for Fortnox has a distribution and a simplicity I have never seen before in an offering for small businesses. Now we build the team that reaches them," says Fredrik Höglin, incoming Head of Sales at Aira.

Further information

All financial reports are available at www.aira.app

Contacts

Daniel Wikberg, CEO

Ninnie Karlsson, CFO

IR contact:

investors@aira.app

+46 72-584 99 00

About Aira

Aira is an AI-powered sales agent built for B2B entrepreneurs and sales professionals. The product monitors financial reports, board changes and news to surface the right moment to reach out, before the competition knows the opportunity exists. No manual data entry, no CRM admin. Just intelligence that turns signals into revenue.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.