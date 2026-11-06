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AR

WKN: A42EG1 | ISIN: SE0028778498 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Software
Aktienmarkt
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AI REVENUE ASSISTANT SOFTWARE STOCKHOLM AB Chart 1 Jahr
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AI REVENUE ASSISTANT SOFTWARE STOCKHOLM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 14:15 Uhr
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AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB: Report from the extraordinary general meeting of AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB on 6 November 2026

AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB held an extraordinary general meeting on Friday 6 November 2026, at which the following main resolutions were passed. For detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the notice of the general meeting available on the company's website, www.aira.app.

Resolution on approval of the board's resolution on a directed share issue
The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to approve the board's resolution of 20 October 2026 on a directed share issue according to Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act.

The directed share issue comprises a maximum of 1,339,285 shares, whereby the company's share capital is increased by a maximum of SEK 39,768.831612. The right to subscribe for the new shares is granted to Zenvestment Holding AB, wholly owned by CEO and board member Daniel Wikberg.

The subscription price in the directed share issue is SEK 5.60 per share, which was determined on 20 October 2026 through a customary accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The issue constitutes the second tranche of a capital raise which was announced on 20 October 2026.

Further information
All financial reports are available at www.aira.app

Contacts
Daniel Wikberg, CEO
Ninnie Karlsson, CFO

IR contact:
investors@aira.app
+46 72-584 99 00

About Aira
Aira is an AI-powered sales agent built for B2B entrepreneurs and sales professionals. The product monitors financial reports, board changes and news to surface the right moment to reach out, before the competition knows the opportunity exists. No manual data entry, no CRM admin. Just intelligence that turns signals into revenue.
Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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