Catena AB: Catena develops new logistics facility in Pirkkala, Finland

Catena is investing approximately SEK 131 million in a new logistics facility in Pirkkala, in the Tampere region.

The property will be developed adjacent to the E12 motorway, close to Tampere Airport and Catena's two existing properties in Pirkkala. The approximately 5,800 m² facility will contain warehouse and distribution areas, light-assembly space and offices. The total site area is approximately 14,400 m².



The investment amounts to approximately SEK 131 million and will be carried out as a corporate transaction with the Finnish developer Teräselementti Oy, which will also construct the facility. The property is fully let to a Finnish industrial automation company and a seven-year lease agreement has been signed, which is estimated to generate an annual operating surplus of approximately SEK 9.7 million.



The new facility will have an EPC rating of B and is being designed to provide modern, energy-efficient premises with strong sustainability credentials.



"This investment further strengthens our position in one of Finlands most attractive logistics locations. The new facility is a strong complement to our existing portfolio in Pirkkala and adds modern logistics space with a stable, long-term tenant," says Henrik Eskolin, Catena's Regional Manager in Finland.



Construction is scheduled to begin in autumn 2026, with handover planned for autumn 2027.



The project supports Catena's strategy of expanding in prime logistics locations and further strengthens the company's platform in Finland. Since entering the Finnish market earlier this year, Catena has grown its portfolio in the country from zero to 19 properties. The new facility in Pirkkala will become Catena's 20th property in Finland.





For further information, please contact

Jörgen Eriksson, CEO, Tel. +46 (0)730 70 22 42, jorgen.eriksson@catena.se

Henrik Eskolin, Regional Manager Finland, Tel. +358 40 755 1774, henrik.eskolin@catena.fi

Follow us: catena.se / LinkedIn

About Catena

Catena is a listed property company that owns, develops and manages efficient logistics facilities in a sustainable and long-term manner. Its strategically located properties supply the Nordic metropolitan regions and are adapted to the logistics flows of today and tomorrow. The overarching objective is to generate strong cash flow from operating activities to enable sustainable growth and stable returns. As of 30 June 2026, the properties had a total value of SEK 55,837 million. Catena's shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.

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Visualization Pirkkala