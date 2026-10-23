Catena AB: Interim report January - September: Strategic growth and balanced risk

Catena continues to combine growth with financial discipline. Profit from property management for the quarter amounted to SEK 498 million - an increase of 24 percent compared to the previous year. Rental income rose by 24 percent and net operating income by 29 percent.

Rental income rose by 20 percent to SEK 2,347 million (1,963).

Net operating surplus increased by 21 percent to SEK 1,972 million (1,633).

Profit from property management rose by 18 percent to SEK 1,414 million (1,202).

Earnings per share from property management amounted to SEK 21.46 (19.91).

EPRA Earnings per share totalled SEK 20.58 (18.93).

The change in the value of properties amounted to SEK 654 million (294).

Profit for the period increased to SEK 1,790 million (1,128), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 27.17 (18.69).

EPRA NRV Long-term net asset value per share rose to SEK 468.87 (437.95).

Scope 1-3 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG emissions), R12, amounted to 12,885 metric tonnes CO2e (41,264).

Catena's CEO Jörgen Eriksson comments on the interim report:



"Catena continues to operate with a well-balanced level of risk. By acquiring, developing and selectively refining our portfolio, we are creating solid foundations for further growth as a major operator in the Nordic region."



"In an uncertain environment, the importance of logistics for ensuring a functioning society is becoming particularly apparent. Today's logistics flows and consumer habits are based on a well-functioning logistics network, with all parts of the system working together."



At 10.00 a.m. on October 23, the webcast will commence for the interim report for January - September 2026. The presentation will be broadcasted live and participants may access the event via live audiocast and teleconference through the following link: https://investorcaller.com/events/catena/catena-q3-report-2026.



To participate in the event, attendees are required to register. To join the Q&A session, participants must dial in to the teleconference. After registering, they will receive a dial-in number, a conference ID, and a personal user ID to access the conference. Questions can be submitted either verbally via the teleconference line or in writing through the audiocast.



For further information, please contact

Jörgen Eriksson, CEO, Tel. + 46 730-70 22 42, jorgen.eriksson@catena.se

Magnus Thagg, CFO, Tel. + 46 704-25 90 33, magnus.thagg@catena.se

Follow us: catena.se / LinkedIn

About Catena

Catena is a listed property company that owns, develops and manages efficient logistics facilities in a sustainable and long-term manner. Its strategically located properties supply the Nordic metropolitan regions and are adapted to the logistics flows of today and tomorrow. The overarching objective is to generate strong cash flow from operating activities to enable sustainable growth and stable returns. As of 30 September 2026, the properties had a total value of SEK 55,676 million. Catena's shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.

This information is information that Catena is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 08:00 CEST.

Image Attachments

Graphics Catena Q3 2026