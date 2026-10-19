Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref AB appoints Jonas Steen as Chief Executive Officer

Press release

Beijer Ref announces today that the Board of Directors has appointed Jonas Steen as the new Chief Executive Officer and President. Jonas Steen is currently COO of Beijer Ref's EMEA business area. He will assume his new position on 1 November 2026, succeeding Joel Davidsson, who will continue as acting CEO and President until then. Joel Davidsson will thereafter continue in his position as CFO.

Jonas Steen has been with Beijer Ref since 2010 and currently holds the role of COO for EMEA (annual net sales of approximately SEK 23 billion), having previously served as COO for APAC (annual net sales of approximately SEK 6 billion) and as VP for the Nordic region and Eastern Europe. He has extensive international experience from senior positions within the industry, with a particular focus on business development, operations and business management.

Jonas Steen will continue to serve as COO EMEA during a transition period, alongside his new role as CEO. The recruitment process for a new COO will be initiated.

The Chairperson of the Board, Per Bertland, comments:

"Jonas brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of our business. His ability to combine strategic vision with a clear commercial focus and engaging leadership provides a strong foundation for further strengthening the company's position and driving long-term, profitable growth. I would also like to express the Board's appreciation to Joel for his valuable contributions and strong leadership during his tenure as acting CEO."

Jonas Steen, incoming CEO and President comments:

"I am honoured to take on the role of CEO and president of Beijer Ref. Through my years with the Group, I have gained a deep understanding of the HVAC-R industry, our business, our customers and the opportunities ahead. My ambition is to further enhance our offering, strengthen our customer relationships and lay the foundation for long-term profitable growth."

Joel Davidsson, acting CEO and CFO, comments:

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their confidence in me to lead the company during this transition period. We have a strong organisation and clear strategic direction, providing a solid foundation for the continued development of our business. In my role as CFO, I look forward to working together with Jonas and all our employees to continue driving the company forward."

Joel Davidsson will present the company's interim report for the third quarter of 2026 on 22 October.

For further information, please contact:

Per Bertland

Chairperson of the Board, Beijer Ref AB (publ)

through Anna Fürst, Global Communications Director

Telephone: +46 76 539 28 48

E-mail: aft@beijerref.com



This disclosure contains information that Beijer Ref AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 19 October 2026 at 08:30 CET.

BEIJER REF AB is a global leader in refrigeration and climate control, offering competitive, value-added solutions to customers. The Group operates in 45 countries across five continents and reported net sales of approximately SEK 37 billion in 2025. www.beijerref.com