

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Monday the first global data for risvutatug rezetecan (Ris-Rez), its investigational B7-H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with relapsed extensive-stage small cell lung cancer or ES-SCLC.



The company noted that the results from the phase Ib dose-optimisation portion of the EMBOLD PanTumour-101 trial showed positive anti-tumour activity and a manageable safety profile. The data adds to recently reported positive phase III data in patients with SCLC in China.



Ris-Rez is a novel investigational antibody-drug conjugate targeting the B7-H3 protein, which is highly expressed in more than 10 solid tumour types.



EMBOLD PanTumour-101 (NCT06551142), a global, open-label phase Ia/b study, evaluates the safety, tolerability and clinical activity of Ris-Rez monotherapy in adult patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumours.



In the trial, Ris-Rez achieved a confirmed objective response rate or ORR of 61% among evaluable patients at the 8 mg/kg dose, compared with 32% at the 6 mg/kg dose.



The company plans to present the findings in a poster session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 in Madrid, Spain.



Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Oncology, R&D, GSK said, 'Today's first global data for Ris-Rez build on the statistically significant overall survival benefit recently reported in Hansoh's pivotal Chinese trial. As the data for Ris-Rez continues to grow, we remain focused on accelerating development in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, where patients often relapse quickly and urgently need more treatment options.'



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