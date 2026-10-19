NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Sponsors The Event Planner Expo 2026, Bringing its Recently Launched Agentic AI for Map D to the Event Industry

Evan Gappelberg, CEO, selected as a keynote speaker to present the Company's recent advancements in its AI technology portfolio and showcase its new Agentic AI Event Platform and KraftyLab

Live booth demonstrations and Expo technology support to highlight the shift toward event software operated through natural language

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS) ("Nextech", or the "Company"), an AI-first technology company delivering solutions for the event industry, today announced that it is sponsoring The Event Planner Expo 2026, October 27-29 in New York City. The Event Planner Expo brings together more than 2,500 event professionals and 150+ exhibitors.

During the event, Nextech will provide technology support through its AI-powered software platforms, deliver a keynote on Agentic AI, and showcase its new Agentic AI Event Platform and KraftyLab at its booth. This provides the Company with a direct opportunity to demonstrate its technology to event planners and corporate event professionals while sharing its vision for bringing AI-native and agentic capabilities to the event industry.

Keynote: The Opportunity for Agentic AI in Event Technology

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg will deliver a keynote focused on Agentic AI and the future of event technology, highlighting the shift from traditional event software that requires users to navigate complex systems toward AI-native platforms that enable users to increasingly direct workflows through natural language.

"We believe Agentic AI represents a fundamental shift in how event technology is developed and utilized, creating a more intuitive and efficient experience for event professionals," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "Traditionally, event organizers have had to navigate multiple software platforms, dashboards and workflows to accomplish their objectives. Agentic AI begins to reverse that relationship, allowing users to communicate directly with the platform through natural language while the technology helps determine how to execute their requests."

Gappelberg added, "Our vision is to move beyond traditional event software and deliver intelligent, AI-native platforms that simplify how events are planned, managed and executed. The Event Planner Expo provides an ideal opportunity to showcase these capabilities, engage directly with event professionals and demonstrate how we believe Agentic AI can transform the future of event management."

Sponsor, Technology Provider and Exhibitor

In addition to the keynote, Nextech3D.ai will provide its event technology to support The Event Planner Expo, showcasing the Company's software capabilities in a real-world environment at one of the event industry's leading gatherings. This provides an opportunity to demonstrate the practical applications of its technology while engaging directly with event organizers, industry professionals and prospective customers.

The Company will also have a booth where attendees can experience its expanding technology portfolio, including:

Agentic AI Event Platform - Nextech3D.ai's emerging AI-native approach to event management, designed to enable organizers to interact with event information, access actionable intelligence and increasingly direct supported workflows using natural language.

- Nextech3D.ai's emerging AI-native approach to event management, designed to enable organizers to interact with event information, access actionable intelligence and increasingly direct supported workflows using natural language. KraftyLab - The Company's corporate engagement platform offering interactive team-building experiences and event engagement solutions designed to enhance participation and collaboration.

"The Event Planner Expo is an exciting opportunity to put our technology directly in front of thousands of event professionals and demonstrate the transformative potential of Agentic AI," said Gappelberg. "We are not simply attending the event. Our technology will help power the Expo itself, while our team showcases our latest innovations and demonstrates how AI is reshaping the future of event management. We believe this creates a powerful opportunity to accelerate market awareness, engage prospective enterprise customers and position Nextech3D.ai at the forefront of the next generation of AI-powered event technology."

Building an End-to-End AI-Native Event Platform

Nextech3D.ai recently unveiled AI-native capabilities for Map D, its interactive floor-plan and exhibitor management platform, enabling organizers to use natural language to analyze event information, receive actionable recommendations and initiate supported workflows.

These recently introduced capabilities include AI-powered pricing intelligence, conversational floor-plan creation, AI-assisted booth management and human-controlled execution of proposed changes, designed to simplify event operations and improve decision-making.

The Company's broader strategy is to integrate Map D with Eventdex, its event management and registration platform, creating an end-to-end AI-native event platform that connects event planning, floor-plan management, registration, ticketing, badging, lead retrieval and other critical event workflows.

"The Event Planner Expo represents an important opportunity to showcase Nextech3D.ai's transformation into an AI-first enterprise software company," said Gappelberg. "We see a significantly larger market opportunity beyond simply adding AI features to individual products. Our strategy is to bring these capabilities together into a unified, AI-native operating environment that connects the entire event lifecycle. By integrating intelligent automation, natural language interaction and actionable data across our platforms, we believe we can fundamentally transform how event professionals plan, manage and execute events."

Sign Up for Corporate Updates

Sign up for corporate updates by visiting the Company's investor relations website: https://www.nextechar.com/investors/overview.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on developing and commercializing technology solutions across event technology, interactive mapping, engagement and enterprise applications. Its portfolio includes Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE, which form the foundation of the Company's evolving AI-first enterprise software strategy. For more information, visit the company's website at: https://www.nextechar.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

305-341-9451

NTAR@mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

Nextech3D.ai Corp.

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

investors@nextechar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's technology, product development, planned platform integrations, commercialization strategy, market opportunities, growth initiatives and future business prospects. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-sponsors-the-event-planner-expo-2026-bringing-its-re-1238210