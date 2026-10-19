Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Lunex Metals Corp. (TSXV: LUNX) ("LUNX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LUNX" (CUSIP 55041X102 / ISIN CA55041X1XXX) at the market open on October 19, 2026.

"The trading debut on the TSX Venture Exchange represents a significant milestone for Lunex Metals as we transition into a publicly traded mineral exploration company," commented Pablo Cortegoso, Chief Executive Officer of Lunex Metals. "Our focus is now firmly on advancing the Luna Roja Project, located in Santa Cruz, Argentina's highly prospective Deseado Massif, a region with a well-established history of significant gold and silver discoveries. With the support of our shareholders and a strengthened capital position, we look forward to executing a disciplined exploration strategy aimed at unlocking the geological potential of Luna Roja and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

About the Luna Roja Project

The Company's flagship Luna Roja Project comprises approximately 10,000 hectares across three exploration licences in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, within the prolific Deseado Massif, a geological province recognized for hosting significant low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposits. The Project is centred on the northwest-trending Vía Láctea structural corridor, an approximately 2.8-kilometre-long mineralized trend hosting multiple gold-silver exploration targets, including Cruz del Sur, Orion and Estrella del Norte.

During the first half of 2026, Lunex completed an inaugural diamond drilling program comprising 16 drill holes totalling 2,518 meters. The program identified gold-silver mineralization at two separate centers along the Vía Láctea corridor, including Cruz del Sur in the south and Estrella del Norte approximately two kilometers to the north.

At Cruz del Sur, drilling intersected broad zones of hydrothermal alteration and gold-silver mineralization, including:

23.1 meters grading 0.36 g/t gold and 62 g/t silver, including 2.0 meters grading 1.15 g/t gold and 465 g/t silver in drill hole LR_DDH14;

19.0 meters grading 0.70 g/t gold and 9 g/t silver, including 4.0 meters grading 1.79 g/t gold and 33 g/t silver in drill hole LR_DDH15; and

10.0 meters grading 0.63 g/t gold, including 2.0 meters grading 2.04 g/t gold in drill hole LR_DDH17.

Subsequent drilling at Estrella del Norte identified a second mineralized center within the Vía Láctea corridor, including 8.0 meters grading 0.23 g/t gold and 44 g/t silver in drill hole LR_DDH26 and 6.0 meters grading 0.39 g/t gold and 16 g/t silver in drill hole LR_DDH27.

The results support the Company's interpretation of an extensive, structurally controlled epithermal gold-silver system, with mineralization at Cruz del Sur remaining open to further exploration toward the north and at depth.

In addition to drilling, Lunex has completed approximately 330 line-kilometres of ground magnetic surveying and undertaken geological mapping and surface geochemical sampling, resulting in the identification and refinement of multiple additional exploration targets across the Project.

The Company's future exploration strategy is expected to focus on expanding the known zones of mineralization, investigating the depth potential of the Vía Láctea system and systematically evaluating additional targets identified through its geophysical and geochemical programs. Reported drill intercepts represent downhole lengths. True widths have not yet been estimated.

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Fernando Ganem, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Lunex Metals Corp., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Lunex Metals Corp.

Lunex Metals Corp. (TSXV: LUNX) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-potential gold and silver assets in Argentina. The Company's flagship Luna Roja Project encompasses approximately 10,000 hectares in the prolific Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, a globally recognized precious metals district hosting numerous significant epithermal gold-silver deposits and producing mines.

Supported by an experienced management and technical team with extensive experience in Argentina's mining sector, Lunex is committed to systematically advancing Luna Roja through disciplined exploration, technical excellence and strategic capital allocation, with the objective of making significant precious metals discoveries and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Cautionary Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319560