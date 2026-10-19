MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision and Blue-Band Forge Exclusive Strategic Alliance to Deliver Next-Generation Intelligent Transportation Solutions

Alliance combines MicroVision's advanced lidar technologies with Blue-Band's intelligent transportation platform

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, infrastructure, and automotive applications, today announced an exclusive strategic alliance with Blue-Band LLC, a leader in intelligent transportation software and real-time traffic system integration, to deliver a complete lidar-powered smart infrastructure solution to the intelligent transportation system market.

As an important part of its commercial growth strategy, the alliance expands MicroVision's ITS capabilities and accelerates revenue generation by delivering scalable, cost-effective solutions for transportation agencies and infrastructure operators.

"Smart transportation infrastructure represents a compelling and near-term commercial opportunity as the industry demands complete solutions that can be deployed and scaled," said James Byun, Chief Commercial Officer of MicroVision. "By combining our advanced lidar portfolio, both short- and long-range, with Blue-Band's ITS expertise, we are expanding our market reach now and strengthening our ability to convert growing demand into revenue-generating opportunities, all while contributing positively to our bottom line."

Transportation agencies face increasing pressure to improve roadway safety, manage congestion, and modernize aging infrastructure while balancing budgets and integrating existing systems. Together, MicroVision and Blue-Band intend to address these challenges by combining advanced lidar sensing with intelligent infrastructure software to deliver actionable traffic intelligence and support more responsive transportation networks.

Moving Beyond Detection to Intelligent Infrastructure

MicroVision's portfolio of short- and long-range lidar technologies supports a wide range of sensing requirements. Integrated with Blue-Band's intelligent infrastructure capabilities, these technologies can enable solutions across three key applications:

Intersection Intelligence and Traffic Optimization : Monitoring vehicle, pedestrian, and cyclist movements, turning patterns, and changing traffic conditions to support responsive traffic signal operations and data-driven traffic management.

: Monitoring vehicle, pedestrian, and cyclist movements, turning patterns, and changing traffic conditions to support responsive traffic signal operations and data-driven traffic management. Incident and Hazard Detection: Identifying roadway obstructions, unexpected vehicle movements, and potentially hazardous conditions to improve situational awareness and support faster response.

Identifying roadway obstructions, unexpected vehicle movements, and potentially hazardous conditions to improve situational awareness and support faster response. Scalable Infrastructure Modernization: Delivering flexible, interoperable sensing solutions that complement existing infrastructure and support cost-effective modernization across transportation networks.

A Differentiated Approach to Intelligent Transportation

Unlike solutions built around a single sensor architecture, MicroVision's strategy offers a broad portfolio of sensing technologies and perception capabilities that can be configured to meet application-specific requirements for range, field of view, performance, power consumption, and cost.

Blue-Band's intelligent infrastructure platform complements these capabilities by connecting sensing technologies with intersection analytics and traffic management systems, transforming real-time environmental data into actionable intelligence.

Together, the companies aim to deliver complete, flexible, integrated ITS solutions that enable transportation agencies to modernize infrastructure without sacrificing interoperability, performance, or scalability.

"Blue-Band was built to help transportation agencies make their infrastructure smarter, safer, and more responsive," said Kevin Yorke, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blue-Band. "Our alliance with MicroVision combines our intelligent transportation expertise with their comprehensive and cost-effective portfolio of short- and long-range lidar sensors and advanced perception capabilities. MicroVision is the right partner to help us deliver scalable, high-performance solutions that provide customers with greater visibility, actionable intelligence, and better real-time decision-making."

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit www.microvision.com, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Blue-Band

Blue-Band LLC develops intelligent infrastructure technologies that connect field systems, transform sensor data into operational intelligence, and help organizations deploy safer, more responsive, and more efficient infrastructure. Its IntegraOS platform builds on the company's established Integrator-AI technology, supporting technology integration, visualization, analytics, artificial intelligence, equipment monitoring, and automated response across transportation and other infrastructure applications.

For more information, visit www.blue-band.net.

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Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-and-blue-band-forge-exclusive-strategic-alliance-to-d-1238027