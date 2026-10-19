

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced Monday the acquisition of Melbourne, Victoria-based Intelligent Communications Experiences. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The acquisition adds to Arthur J. Gallagher a talented consulting team and broadens its employee communications capabilities in Australia.



Intelligent Communications Experiences helps businesses in Australia develop and deliver digital employee communications.



The Intelligent Communications Experiences team, led by Chris Cansfield, Steve Mann, Glyn Wallens and Kevin McDougall, will operate under the direction of Graham Campbell, head of Gallagher's employee benefits and HR consulting operations in Australia and New Zealand.



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