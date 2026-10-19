BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 19

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00BQBFYXXX

Issuer Name

BH MACRO LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Rathbones Investment Management International Limited St Helier Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office BNP Paribas Limited London United Kingdom Rathbone Nominees Limited London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Oct-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Oct-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 16.444500 0.000000 16.444500 75316969 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 15.842500 0.000000 15.842500

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00BQBFYXXX 75316969 16.444500 Sub Total 8.A 75316969 16.444500%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Rathbones Group Plc Rathbones Investment Management Limited 15.359700 15.359700% Rathbones Group Plc Rathbones Investment Management International Limited 1.084700 1.084700%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

19-Oct-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool, L3 1NW