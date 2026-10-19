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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
19.10.26 | 08:06
3,260 Euro
+0,62 % +0,020
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3203,42017:42
Dow Jones News
19.10.2026 17:33 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 
19-Oct-2026 / 15:58 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 

                                 GB00B012TP20 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
                                 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
UK                                                 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                           X 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                         
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                          
 
Other (please specify) iii:                                     
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
 
Name                               JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       US 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
 
Name                               J.P. Morgan Securities PLC 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)         
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     15-Oct-2026 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):          19-Oct-2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial  Total of both  Total number of voting 
                 attached to shares   instruments     in % (8.A +   rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 +  8.B)      + 8.B) vii 
                          8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date Below minimum threshold Below minimum    Below minimum 
on which threshold was crossed              threshold      threshold    Below minimum threshold  
or reached 
 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
                2.014931        3.131389      5.146320      
 
 
applicable) 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
            Number of voting rights ix   % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct                    Indirect 
 
 
ISIN code (if possible) 
            (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1)    (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
GB00B012TP20             Below minimum                          Below minimum 
                   threshold                            threshold  
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      Below minimum threshold     Below minimum threshold  

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
 
                           Number of voting rights that may be acquired 
                  Exercise/     if the instrument is 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period                        % of voting rights 
instrument       date x   xi 
 
                     exercised/converted. 

                   SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                            

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
 
                         Physical or 
                  Exercise/   cash 
Type of financial   Expiration  Conversion          Number of voting rights      % of voting rights 
instrument      date x    Period xi 
 
                   Settlement xii 

                           SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
 
applicable box with an "X") 
 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal 
entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest   
in the (underlying) issuer xiii 
 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person X 
or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
 
 
Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold 
 
JPMorgan   J.P. Morgan 
Chase & Co.  Securities                                       
       PLC 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 
Name of the proxy holder                  
 
The number and % of voting rights held           
 
The date until which the voting rights will be held    

11. Additional information xvi 
 
Chain of controlled undertaking: 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) 
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) 
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) 
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%) 
Place of completion     19-Oct-2026 
 
Date of completion     London

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 446798 
EQS News ID:  2418294 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2418294&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2026 10:58 ET (14:58 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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