Cognizant Technology Solutions: Cognizant and Google Cloud Expand Alliance to Accelerate Agentic Enterprise Transformation

Cognizant and Google Cloud Expand Alliance to Accelerate Agentic Enterprise Transformation

Initiative establishes new Gemini Frontier Capability Group, dedicating more than 18,000 engineers to help drive AI adoption for global enterprises.

More than 55,000 associates completed Build with Gemini, the largest Gemini partner workshop held to date, part of a shared commitment to scale client execution through Cognizant's Frontier Certified Engineers.

TEANECK, N.J. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) and Google Cloud today announced a significant expansion of their partnership to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI, including a new Gemini Frontier Capability Group. The group brings together a dedicated global workforce that pairs Google's full-stack, enterprise-ready AI platform with Cognizant's domain, industry and engineering expertise as an AI Builder.

Backed by more than 18,000 dedicated Cognizant associates, the new group represents a substantial joint investment and builds on the momentum created by Cognizant's dedicated Gemini practice launched in April 2026. The new group is designed to bridge the path from pilot to production, equipping enterprises with the ability to safely deploy resilient, enterprise-grade agents that can help drive measurable business value.

"Establishing our dedicated Gemini Frontier Capability Group lets our best frontier engineering talent focus entirely on getting frontier AI into production for clients," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. "Our Build with Gemini workshop gave over 55,000 associates that experience directly, earning them tangible skills on one of the world's most advanced AI platforms, and this new group is where that experience goes to work every day."

"Deploying AI agents at scale requires trusted partners with deep architectural and integration expertise," said Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer, Google Cloud. "Cognizant's dedicated Frontier Capability Group and their skilling initiative for tens of thousands of engineers on Gemini will help our joint customers accelerate the adoption of autonomous agents throughout the enterprise."

Introducing the Gemini Frontier Capability Group

Designed to meet surging enterprise demand for scaled AI execution, the group aims to deliver production-grade, AI solutions designed to drive business outcomes for global enterprises by leveraging Gemini, Google Cloud's AI platform for building, governing, and deploying agents. The group will initially concentrate its engineering capabilities across legacy modernization, developer experience, autonomous business process agentification and frontier cyber defense.

To operationalize these capabilities, the group plans to deploy standardized, security-first agentic architecture built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and fortified by Google Cloud's Model Armor. These trusted frameworks are expected to power a new suite of collaborative, production-ready enterprise solutions, including Cognizant's Catalog Support Agent (CSA) for retail, the Neuro San-orchestrated Healthcare Agentic Marketplace, and multi-agent Order-to-Cash (O2C) workflows for manufacturing.

Scaling outcomes with Frontier Certified Engineers

Underpinning the group is a shared commitment by Google Cloud and Cognizant to scale client execution through Frontier Certified Engineers. One early proof point shows what this looks like in practice: by integrating Gemini AI models across its software development lifecycle, Cognizant helped a leading retailer achieve a 40% increase in developer productivity, reduce time-to-market by 30%, and realize a 35% cost savings, underscoring the transformative potential of AI-driven software engineering.

As part of Cognizant's frontier certification skills drive, the company recently concluded the Build with Gemini workshop with Google Cloud, where Cognizant associates built AI agents and applications while earning Gemini skills credentials. Completed by more than 55,000 Cognizant associates, it is the largest single Gemini partner workshop held to date, representing a meaningful step in building Cognizant's frontier-certified workforce.

Cognizant is also applying Gemini internally at scale. As announced in July, the company is deploying Gemini to 100,000 associates this year, with plans to scale up to 200,000, and continues to increase its certification commitment for professionals on the platform.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack - including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications - that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Cognizant media contacts:

U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email benjamin.gorelick@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC Name Sarah Douglas Email sarah.douglas@cognizant.com

India Name Vipin Nair Email Vipin.nair@cognizant.com

Google Cloud media contact:

Josh Gunter

jmgunter@google.com



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