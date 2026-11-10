

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Cognizant (CTSH) formed the Claude Frontier Capability Group, bringing together more than 25,000 professionals to deliver Claude AI solutions to clients.



Although businesses have access to advanced AI technology, many still struggle to turn it into real business value.



Cognizant has trained or certified more than 44,000 employees across its business units and corporate functions to use Claude. Its new group will build and operate Claude-powered systems within client businesses.



Cognizant is also launching a managed services model in which it will operate Claude-powered systems for clients, allowing them to focus on business results.



Both initiatives are part of its Frontier workforce model, which trains and certifies engineers and business specialists through partnerships with leading AI model companies.



On Nasdaq, the shares are trading 1.73 percent up at $64.70.



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