

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $756.000 million, or $5.26 per share. This compares with $403.685 million, or $2.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 34.8% to $6.509 billion from $4.828 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $756.000 Mln. vs. $403.685 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.26 vs. $2.74 last year. -Revenue: $6.509 Bln vs. $4.828 Bln last year.



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