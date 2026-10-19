Customized SMART Monitoring ECG Platform Supports At-Home ECG Monitoring to Improve Patient Convenience, Reduce Hospital Visits and Support Patient Safety

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company") announces a collaboration with CancerCare Manitoba ("CCMB") on a pilot study evaluating remote electrocardiogram ("ECG") monitoring for potential QT/QTc interval prolongation after patients begin selected breast cancer drug therapies.

During the approximately one-year pilot, patients will use CardioComm's HeartCheck CardiBeat handheld ECG monitor for scheduled home recordings and additional ECGs whenever dizziness, palpitations, faintness or other potentially cardiac symptoms occur.

Patient's ECGs will be transferred from the HeartCheck device via Bluetooth to a customized version of CardioComm's GEMS Mobile CCMB, a smartphone application with CCMB branding and tailored monitoring, reporting and communication workflows, supported by CardioComm's SMART Monitoring ECG Service platform ("SMART Monitoring Service") to meet CCMB's specific requirements. Participating patients can download GEMS Mobile CCMB from mobile app stores upon enrolment.

Why is QT/QTc monitoring important? Certain cancer medications prolong the QT/QTc interval, increasing the risk of torsades de pointes, a potentially life-threatening abnormal heart rhythm that can reduce effective blood pumping and cause dizziness, fainting or, in severe cases, cardiac arrest or death. Monitoring may reveal concerning changes warranting preventive clinical action.

CardioComm's GEMS Rhythm technology analyzes patient ECGs for suspected QT/QTc prolongation. GEMS Mobile CCMB uploads recordings to the SMART Monitoring Service, which prepares reports and securely transmits them to the designated CCMB care team.

The GEMS Mobile CCMB app also provides patient's ECG findings, including QT/QTc measurements, for entry into CCMB's MyCare Noona platform ("Noona"). Noona provides secure care-team communications, appointments, questionnaires, symptom tracking, education and laboratory results; measurements outside study-defined limits can be flagged for clinical review.

Together, GEMS Mobile CCMB, the SMART Monitoring Service and Noona support an integrated process connecting at-home ECG acquisition, analysis, reporting, patient communication and clinical follow-up.

A QT/QTc baseline established through usual clinical care before therapy, followed by scheduled and symptom-initiated ECGs, may help reveal clinically concerning changes. QT/QTc interval prolongation can develop between hospital ECG visits or remain unrecognized when repeat appointments are delayed or missed, increasing the risk of serious adverse events. Where material QT/QTc interval changes are identified, the CCMB care team will assess whether medication adjustment, discontinuation or alternative therapy is needed. Treating physicians and the care team retain responsibility for clinical interpretation and treatment decisions.

CCMB physicians see the pilot as an opportunity to evaluate home ECG monitoring in oncology care. Replacing some visits required solely for repeat ECG testing could save patients and their caregivers transportation expenses, physical strain and disruptions to work, family life and treatment schedules, particularly for patients who live far from their treating centre. For healthcare facilities, remote monitoring may help reduce demand on appointment capacity and resources while allowing care teams an opportunity to review findings between in-person visits.

The ability to self-monitoring gives patient's greater involvement and control over their care by allowing them to choose when to take additional ECG recordings, rather than relying solely on scheduled hospital appointments. GEMS Mobile CCMB provides immediate feedback, including available QT/QTc findings, while reports are sent for prompt review by the CCMB care team. The ability to record symptoms as they occur, receive immediate feedback and know clinicians will review results may improve patient reassurance and confidence.

The pilot will assess patient adoption, scheduled and symptom-initiated ECG collection, automated QT/QTc monitoring and clinical review workflows, including potential reductions in avoidable hospital visits, improved identification and management of cardiac safety concerns, and the impact on adverse-event incidence with possible future applications across oncology care.

CancerCare Manitoba will issue its own release outlining clinical objectives, implementation and anticipated patient benefits, with promotion through hospital channels and social media. CardioComm will link to CCMB's announcement and communications at www.cardiocommsolutions.com.

ABOUT CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare technology company focused on the development of medical software, remote patient monitoring solutions, and data management platforms for the collection, analysis, and reporting of cardiac and related physiological data. The Company's technologies support patients, physicians, and healthcare organizations through clinically relevant, connected digital health solutions. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 and ISO 27001 certifications, is HIPAA compliant and holds medical device clearances and sales licenses from the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CardioComm Solutions and certain of the plans and objectives of CardioComm Solutions with respect to these items. Such statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

In evaluating these statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this release other than as required by applicable laws, including without limitation, Section 5.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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