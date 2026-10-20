

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems (BA. L), an aerospace and defense company, Monday announced that it has signed a multi-year framework agreement for up to seven years of multi-year procurement with the U.S. Department of War to increase production capacity of APKWS laser-guidance kits to up to 35,000 units per annum.



The financial details of the transaction have not been divulged.



APKWS kits are a multi-mission solution for precision strikes against a range of threats, including the counter unmanned aircraft systems where laser guided kits transform unguided 2.75-inch rockets into precision-guided munitions. They can be deployed against a wide range of platforms and are effective in air-to-surface, surface-to-surface, surface-to-air, and air-to-air engagements.



The kits are produced in the company's manufacturing facilities in Hudson, New Hampshire and Austin, Texas.



On Monday, shares closed at 1952.50 pence down 1.56% on the London Stock Exchange.



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