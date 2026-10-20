

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a distribution and services company, Tuesday in its trading update, reported higher revenue for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.



Quarterly revenue increased by 3.1 percent.



Underlying revenue grew by 3.7 percent supported by both inflation, reflective of year-on-year product cost increases, and volume growth, which continues to be driven by a strong performance in the North America Distribution business.



Further, the company reiterated its improved outlook that it had provided at half year. It continues to expect modest underlying revenue growth at constant exchange rates to be supported by some inflation, alongside a small benefit from acquisitions.



Group operating margin for the year is anticipated to be broadly flat year-on-year compared to the 7.6 percent operating margin reported in 2025.



On Monday, shares closed at 2810 pence, down 1.47% on the London Stock Exchange.



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