Lime Technologies AB: Another quarter of profitable growth: Interim Report, Lime Technologies AB (publ), January - September 2026

20.10.2026 07:50:10 CEST | Lime Technologies AB (publ) | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

The third quarter 2026

Net sales increased to MSEK 194.2 (175.1), rendering a sales growth of 11%

Organic growth was 10%

Recurring revenue increased to MSEK 139.3 (126.5), rendering a growth of 10%

The 12-month recalculated recurring revenue, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), at the end of the third quarter was MSEK 564.8 (510.8), rendering an ARR growth of 11%. Adjusted for currency effects ARR increased 9%

EBITA increased by 17% to MSEK 51.0 (43.7), rendering an EBITA margin of 26% (25)

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 51.0 (43.7), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 26% (25)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 32.6 (27.4)

Net income increased to MSEK 28.5 (25.4)

Basic earnings per share increased to SEK 2.14 (1.91), and diluted to SEK 2.14 (1.90)



January-September 2026 (the period)

Net sales increased to MSEK 599.3 (546.3), rendering a sales growth of 10 %

Organic growth was 10 %

Recurring revenue increased to MSEK 408.0 (373.2), rendering a growth of 9 %

EBITA increased by 15 % to MSEK 153.1 (133.7), rendering an EBITA margin of 26 % (24)

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 153.1 (135.9), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 26 % (25)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 140.5 (129.7)

Net income increased to MSEK 90.8 (79.7)

Basic earnings per share increased to SEK 6.81 (5.98), and diluted to SEK 6.81 (5.95)





CEO's comments:

Another quarter of profitable growth



We continue to strengthen our position as Europe's full-service partner for business-critical customer processes in a world defined by rapid change. Recurring software revenues, ARR, grow by 11%, and the EBITA margin increases to 26% in the quarter. Net revenue growth is 11%.

The major trends of ultra-fast AI development and an unsettled geopolitical situation continue to dominate the world around us. On the AI side, the latest language models represent yet another marked leap in capability, and as with previous upgrades, we are quickly incorporating them into our software development to give customers concrete value. The market situation is relatively unchanged compared with previous quarters, with cautious customer behaviour, postponed decisions and longer sales cycles. Despite this, we are improving software growth and earnings quarter by quarter during the year, and after the summer the positive development continues across all business units. And, as always, we want more.

At the same time, the demand for digital sovereignty is growing, and Europe is now waking up for real. The question of where data is stored is becoming a bigger part of customer dialogues and procurement processes every month, and this is clearly visible in our analyses of customer calls. In a market where we compete with American giants, our position as one of Europe's leading CRM providers is a genuine competitive advantage. We are, and have always been, local and close to our customers: in language, support, culture, organisation, regulatory compliance and data handling.

As AI makes software development more efficient, the differences in functionality between solutions will shrink over time. Customers will then increasingly choose to buy directly from the source, from a knowledgeable partner who guides them every step of the way and understands their business and processes, not just the technology and integrations. That is precisely what our position has always been built on, and it has never been more important than now. As a full-service provider, we take responsibility for the entire chain - from development to support - with experience from thousands of customer relationships and deep industry knowledge. This creates long-term relationships and strong network effects, both for us and for our customers. Over the years, we have guided our customers, first through a digitalisation journey and then a modernisation journey. We now see it as our responsibility to take them further into the next transformation: making customer management simpler and more automated with the help of AI.

The positive trend continues

We are gradually improving both ARR and profitability during the year, and this quarter is no exception. At the same time, our professional services business, Expert Services, continues to grow with good utilisation.

In Lime CRM, our largest business unit, Germany remains our most expansive and promising market, and during the quarter we win new customers in the utility sector, most recently Stadtwerke Wismar. In line with our internationalisation, more markets outside Sweden are also growing. In the membership segment, we welcome Dansk IT, and in the Finnish market we are gaining an ever stronger foothold in the utility vertical, this quarter with Alva Sähköverkko. On home ground in Sweden, this autumn's Kraftsamling, our annual networking event for customers in the utility industry, attracts a record number of participants for two days of experience sharing and product news. We also see that more and more CRM customers are now ready to make their operations more efficient with our AI agents, and during the quarter we launch AI Assist - an entry-level product in the form of a chat that simplifies and streamlines everyday work directly in the existing platform.

For many years, Lime Sportadmin has been the supplier to 27 of the 32 clubs in Allsvenskan and Superettan, Sweden's two highest football leagues, and during the quarter we sign a league partnership with Ettan Fotboll, the third tier of Swedish football, which opens the door to even more club partnerships. This autumn we are also rolling out the next generation of the platform, for an increasingly automated club life and a product with stronger international appeal.

In Lime Go, more and more new and existing customers are taking notice of Lime Go Agentic, our new platform where AI agents support sales teams in their daily work. We now have a number of customers running at full speed with the beta version, and the response is very positive. It is early days, but I have high hopes for strong development ahead.

In Lime Connect, we help customers streamline their customer communication, and AI has long been a central part of the solution. We are now also launching Voice Agent, which opens up an entirely new market for us: customer communication not only in text, but also by telephone. With AI-driven voice calls in the platform, customers can automate communication across all channels and deliver personalised, efficient, high-quality service.

Overall, I am proud that we continue in a positive direction. At the same time, we still have work to do to turn our smaller business units into the growth engines they should be. As part of this, we are adding even more strength to the team, with Lasse Loell as the new business unit director for Lime Connect - a strong leader with solid experience of accelerating growth.

With local expertise, customised solutions and a full European offering, we are a long-term partner that customers grow and develop together with. We are now going all in for a strong finish to the year, together with the whole team and at full speed ahead.

Get It Done, as we say at Lime.

Tommas Davoust

CEO and Managing Director, Lime Technologies



Read the entire report in the attached PDF

Invitation to webcast for the presentation of Lime Technologies' Interim Report

Today, October 20, at 09:30 CET, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where Lime's CEO Tommas Davoust, and CFO Anders Hofvander, will comment on the published report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation material is available on Lime's website.

The link to the webcast can be found here.

Disclosure regulation

This is information that Lime Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons mentioned, at 07:50 CET on 20 October, 2026.

Contacts

Anders Hofvander, CFO, Lime Technologies AB (publ), +46734384007, anders.hofvander@lime.tech

Jennie Everhed, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 (0)720 80 31 01, jennie.everhed@lime.tech

Tommas Davoust, CEO & Managing Director, +46 (0)73 991 62 12, tommas.davoust@lime.tech

About Lime Technologies AB (publ)

Lime helps companies build better customer relationships through user-friendly and powerful systems. We develop solutions for CRM, ticket management, and AI-driven communication, combined with industry expertise and dedicated support. Founded in 1990, we now have 12 offices across Europe. investors.lime-technologies.com