Atlas Copco AB: Mikael Andersson appointed President of the Power Technique business area

Nacka, Sweden, October 20, 2026: Mikael Andersson has been appointed President of the Power Technique business area and a member of Group Management, effective January 1, 2027. Mikael Andersson is currently President of the Industrial Flow division within the same business area.

"Mikael brings extensive experience from across Atlas Copco Group and has built a strong track record over the years, most recently demonstrated by the successful establishment of the Industrial Flow division," said Vagner Rego, President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group. "With his clear focus and proven leadership, I am confident that he will contribute to driving our organization forward."

Mikael Andersson, a Swedish citizen, joined Atlas Copco Group in 2002. He has two decades of leadership experience from the Group, spanning divisional presidency, general management, finance, and business control.

Mikael holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from Örebro University and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Gothenburg, both in Sweden.

In 2025 the Power Technique business area had revenues of BSEK 29 and approximately 7,600 employees.

Mikael Andersson succeeds Andrew Walker, whose upcoming retirement was previously announced.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Head of Group Media and External Relations

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: