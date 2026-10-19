Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Steel Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
Third Quarter 2026 Performance Highlights:
- Record steel shipments of 3.8 million tons
- Net sales of $6.5 billion, operating income of $1.0 billion, and net income of $756 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion and cash flow from operations of $846 million
- Liquidity of $2.4 billion
- Share repurchases of $276 million, or one percent, of the company's common stock
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2026 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2026 net sales of $6.5 billion and net income of $756 million, or $5.26 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential second quarter 2026 net income was $534 million, or $3.69 per diluted share and prior year third quarter net income was $404 million, or $2.74 per diluted share.
"Throughout the third quarter 2026, steel prices continued to improve and the teams executed well across our steel platform, driving a sequential quarterly increase in consolidated operating income of $306 million, or 44 percent," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our steel fabrication platform also had a healthy performance as continued improving demand resulted in higher sequential shipments of 18 percent and increased earnings despite higher steel costs. Our three-year after-tax return on invested capital of 13 percent demonstrates the strength of our differentiated business model and disciplined capital allocation framework. Our disciplined approach to capital allocation continues to support investments in high-return strategic growth opportunities, meaningful shareholder returns, and financial performance that compares favorably with top-tier domestic manufacturers.
"During the third quarter, the domestic steel market remained strong, supported by steady demand, low customer inventories, and historically low import levels," said Millett. "Steel pricing strengthened, as lead times extended and spot availability tightened across flat-rolled and structural steel products. In addition, as coated flat rolled steel imports abated due to recent trade actions and demand remained strong, value-added flat-rolled steel spreads also expanded. In general, U.S. steel imports remain well below historical and prior-year levels, while improving manufacturing activity, onshoring, and continued investment in infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and computing support healthy steel consumption. Long-product steel demand remains extremely strong, particularly for structural steel and railroad rail. We believe sustained demand across our platforms, combined with favorable market conditions, positions us well moving forward.
"We continue to make meaningful progress at our aluminum operations as the team continues to commission, qualify, and ramp up our state-of-the-art aluminum flat-rolled products mill," continued Millett. "All three cold mills are now operational which provides us the ability to achieve our annual volume expectations, and the first of two Continuous Annealing and Solution Heat (CASH) lines is operating and is expected to ship finished automotive products before the end of the year. The second CASH line will be commissioned in the coming months and become operational early in the first quarter 2027. The team is successfully producing high-quality products for the industrial, beverage, and automotive markets, while continuing to expand its qualified customer base. Together with our broader investment initiatives across the company, aluminum represents an exciting avenue for continued growth and value creation."
Third Quarter 2026 Comments
Third quarter 2026 operating income for the company's steel operations was $1.0 billion, or 43 percent higher than sequential second quarter results, due to record steel shipments and metal spread expansion, as average realized steel selling prices increased and scrap raw material costs declined. The third quarter 2026 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $102 sequentially to $1,400 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $8 per ton sequentially to $404 per ton. The energy, non-residential construction, automotive, and industrial sectors led steel demand in the quarter.
Third quarter 2026 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $33 million, or $15 million lower than sequential earnings, based on lower ferrous scrap pricing and metal spread contraction, combined with steady volume. Average third quarter realized ferrous scrap prices declined $15 per gross ton sequentially.
The company's steel fabrication operations generated operating income of $91 million in the third quarter 2026, higher than sequential second quarter results of $85 million, as increased shipments and improved average realized pricing more than offset higher steel raw material input costs. Customer order activity has continued to strengthen since the end of 2025, with the order backlog now 50 percent higher than a year ago and extending into the second quarter 2027. Demand was largely driven by commercial construction, manufacturing, warehouses, data centers, and healthcare. In addition, accelerating announcements of significant domestic manufacturing investments and increased reshoring activity, coupled with funding from the U.S. infrastructure program, are expected to provide meaningful support for demand across our product portfolio, including steel joists and deck products, as well as flat-rolled and long-product steel.
"Third quarter 2026 operating losses associated with the continued startup of the company's aluminum operations were $26 million, representing a 21 percent improvement compared to sequential second quarter results", said Millett. "Our Aluminum platform was EBITDA breakeven for the quarter. Aluminum flat rolled sheet product shipments were 55,000 metric tons in the third quarter 2026, and hot band production increased to 91,000 metric tons. Volumes were less than expected over a number of weeks, as yield losses increased at higher operating speeds due to quality impacts. The cause originated from the hot strip mill rolling coolant composition, which has been successfully changed, and no ongoing additional costs are expected from this matter. Since the change, the mill performance has been excellent in October. Looking ahead, we expect aluminum volumes and profitability to improve in the fourth quarter 2026 and throughout 2027, as startup costs subside, utilization and yields improve, and scrap content increases. Underlying demand for aluminum flat-rolled products across our targeted consumer sectors remains strong and is forecast to continue to grow."
Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated cash flow from operations of $846 million during the quarter. The company also invested $150 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $76 million, and repurchased $276 million of its outstanding common stock, while maintaining liquidity of $2.4 billion as of September 30, 2026.
Year-to-Date September 30, 2026 Comparison
For the nine-months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $1.7 billion, or $11.72 per diluted share, with net sales of $17.8 billion, as compared to net income of $920 million, or $6.17 per diluted share, with net sales of $13.8 billion for the same period in 2025.
For the first nine-months of 2026 net sales increased 29 percent to $17.8 billion, and operating income increased 93 percent to $2.2 billion, when compared to the same period in 2025. Increased earnings were the result of higher realized pricing and shipments in the company's steel operations during the period. For the first nine-months of 2026 operating income from the company's steel operations was $2.3 billion, compared to $1.1 billion for the same prior year period. The average nine-months 2026 external selling price for the company's steel operations increased $216 to $1,299 per ton compared to the same prior year period, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased to $404 per ton. For the first nine-months of 2026 operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations was $265 million, compared to $317 million in the prior year period due to higher raw material input costs. For the first nine-months of 2026 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $128 million, compared to $79 million in the prior year period, due to improved metal spreads and increased shipments.
The company achieved cash flow from operations of $1.4 billion in the first nine-months of 2026. The company also invested $411 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $225 million, and repurchased $591 million, or two percent, of its outstanding common stock.
Outlook
"Looking ahead to 2027 and beyond, we remain optimistic regarding the domestic steel and aluminum industries," stated Millett. "We expect steel and aluminum consumption to benefit from continued investment in infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, and data centers, along with improving broader economic activity. These demand drivers, combined with a supportive U.S. trade environment and reduced unfairly traded import competition, should provide a healthy backdrop for domestic steel and aluminum product producers. While additional domestic steelmaking and aluminum capacity may enter the market in the coming years, we believe improving demand and supportive trade policy will support healthy industry dynamics.
"Our growth strategy remains closely aligned with our customers' evolving needs, focused on providing differentiated products, strengthening supply chain efficiency, and advancing sustainable manufacturing solutions. Our expansion into high-recycled-content aluminum sheet products builds on the strength of our steel platform and extends our proven operating model into attractive, supply-deficit markets, including beverage can, packaging, automotive, industrial, and construction applications. As demand for domestically produced, lower-carbon materials continue to grow, we believe our performance-driven culture, low-cost operating model, and strategic investments in aluminum position us to broaden our customer relationships, diversify our earnings profile, and create compelling long-term value.
"We remain firmly committed to the health and safety of our teams, their families, and the communities we serve, while meeting the evolving needs of our customers. Our culture and performance-driven business model continue to positively differentiate our company. We remain focused on delivering superior value to our team members, customers, and shareholders," concluded Millett.
Conference Call and Webcast
Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 operating and financial results on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 27, 2026.
About Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Steel Dynamics is a leading industrial metals solutions company, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. The company operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission, quality products with recycled scrap as the primary input. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in North America, combined with a meaningful downstream steel fabrication platform. The company has also recently added aluminum operations, further diversifying its product offerings to supply aluminum flat rolled products with higher recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. Steel Dynamics is committed to operating with the highest integrity and to being the safest, most efficient producer of high-quality, broadly diversified, value-added metal products.
Note Regarding Financial Metrics
The company believes that after-tax return-on-invested capital (After-tax ROIC) provides an indication of the effectiveness of the company's invested capital and is calculated as follows:
After-tax
Net Income Attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
(Quarterly Average Current Maturities of Long-term Debt + Long-term Debt + Total Equity)
Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA; therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals marketplaces, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) the cyclical nature of the metals industries and the industries we serve; (4) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes and supplies, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (5) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, and other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (6) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations from our customers and investors or related regulations; (7) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (8) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (9) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (10) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (11) the implementation of our growth strategy; (12) our ability to retain, develop and attract key personnel; (13) litigation and legal compliance; (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) difficulties in the launch or production ramp-up of new products; (16) our aluminum operations depend on a core group of significant customers; (17) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (18) our existing debt agreements contain, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (19) the impacts of impairment charges.
More specifically, we refer you to our more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on our website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors - SEC Filings."
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months
September 30,
September 30,
Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
June 30, 2026
Net sales
$
6,509,419
$
4,828,215
$
17,805,834
$
13,762,533
$
6,091,557
Costs of goods sold
5,227,132
4,070,335
14,801,350
11,899,641
5,132,583
Gross profit
1,282,287
757,880
3,004,484
1,862,892
958,974
Selling, general and administrative expenses
186,974
200,844
555,645
580,662
193,451
Profit sharing
81,250
42,389
180,762
95,790
57,314
Amortization of intangible assets
7,696
6,890
23,227
20,684
7,730
Operating income
1,006,367
507,757
2,244,850
1,165,756
700,479
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
39,331
13,573
111,692
43,085
39,120
Other income, net
(11,548)
(19,662)
(42,103)
(59,695)
(22,105)
Income before income taxes
978,584
513,846
2,175,261
1,182,366
683,464
Income tax expense
222,896
109,920
488,683
259,570
152,679
Net income
755,688
403,926
1,686,578
922,796
530,785
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
312
(241)
6,945
(3,234)
3,302
Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
$
756,000
$
403,685
$
1,693,523
$
919,562
$
534,087
Basic earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders
$
5.29
$
2.75
$
11.77
$
6.19
$
3.71
Weighted average common shares outstanding
142,990
146,947
143,928
148,532
143,997
Diluted earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the
effect of assumed conversions when dilutive
$
5.26
$
2.74
$
11.72
$
6.17
$
3.69
Weighted average common shares
and share equivalents outstanding
143,623
147,600
144,512
149,123
144,591
Dividends declared per share
$
0.53
$
0.50
$
1.59
$
1.50
$
0.53
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
2026
2025
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$
928,558
$
769,878
Accounts receivable, net
2,446,443
1,682,660
Inventories
4,249,059
3,738,516
Other current assets
390,108
293,117
Total current assets
8,014,168
6,484,171
Property, plant and equipment, net
8,491,088
8,569,466
Intangible assets, net
303,815
331,290
Goodwill
477,471
477,471
Other assets
549,302
557,382
Total assets
$
17,835,844
$
16,419,780
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,605,228
$
1,231,358
Income taxes payable
64,227
67,315
Accrued expenses
857,967
788,926
Current maturities of long-term debt
20,854
34,655
Total current liabilities
2,548,276
2,122,254
Long-term debt
4,183,039
4,176,508
Deferred income taxes
1,116,084
1,004,375
Other liabilities
208,934
186,232
Total liabilities
8,056,333
7,489,369
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
143,259
141,226
Equity
Common stock
653
653
Treasury stock, at cost
(8,563,301)
(7,980,549)
Additional paid-in capital
1,243,105
1,248,634
Retained earnings
17,154,093
15,689,042
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
7,878
(598)
Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity
9,842,428
8,957,182
Noncontrolling interests
(206,176)
(167,997)
Total equity
9,636,252
8,789,185
Total liabilities and equity
$
17,835,844
$
16,419,780
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating activities:
Net income
$
755,688
$
403,926
$
1,686,578
$
922,796
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
174,845
138,487
508,047
405,108
Equity-based compensation
14,435
14,238
46,048
45,341
Deferred income taxes
44,489
147,570
107,136
202,948
Other adjustments
(2,040)
(7,986)
10,098
(13,071)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,505)
(60,985)
(763,783)
(344,762)
Inventories
(294,124)
64,501
(517,394)
(85,106)
Other assets
(65,738)
(34,551)
(68,205)
(58,877)
Accounts payable
107,023
(4,817)
371,238
238,516
Income taxes receivable/payable
35,320
(65,070)
(137)
(104,965)
Accrued expenses
79,401
127,295
42,420
(31,106)
Net cash provided by operating activities
845,794
722,608
1,422,046
1,176,822
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(149,608)
(165,692)
(411,429)
(759,529)
Purchases of short-term investments
-
-
-
(39,571)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
-
39,571
-
186,996
Other investing activities
(1,993)
5,593
2,725
7,121
Net cash used in investing activities
(151,601)
(120,528)
(408,704)
(604,983)
Financing activities:
Issuance of current and long-term debt
671,649
407,965
1,966,209
2,298,186
Repayment of current and long-term debt
(652,573)
(408,291)
(1,981,155)
(1,743,423)
Dividends paid
(76,113)
(73,894)
(225,138)
(218,098)
Purchase of treasury stock
(275,563)
(210,388)
(590,938)
(660,574)
Other financing activities
(743)
(5,056)
(23,752)
(67,243)
Net cash used in financing activities
(333,343)
(289,664)
(854,774)
(391,152)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
360,850
312,416
158,568
180,687
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
572,990
463,281
775,272
595,010
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
933,840
$
775,697
$
933,840
$
775,697
Supplemental disclosure information:
Cash paid for interest
$
25,808
$
25,645
$
118,957
$
88,859
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
143,107
$
22,192
$
378,660
$
150,662
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Third Quarter
YTD
2026
2025
2026
2025
1Q 2026
2Q 2026
External Net Sales
Steel
$
4,350,372
$
3,538,044
$
11,894,625
$
9,880,611
$
3,538,743
$
4,005,510
Steel Fabrication
466,283
377,683
1,215,521
1,070,638
355,433
393,805
Metals Recycling
614,781
520,986
1,861,729
1,578,602
593,183
653,765
Aluminum
475,697
71,139
1,200,957
203,347
227,393
497,867
Other
602,286
320,363
1,633,002
1,029,335
490,106
540,610
Consolidated Net Sales
$
6,509,419
$
4,828,215
$
17,805,834
$
13,762,533
$
5,204,858
$
6,091,557
Operating Income (Loss)
Steel
$
1,032,594
$
497,894
$
2,310,076
$
1,110,053
$
556,564
$
720,918
Steel Fabrication
90,588
107,020
264,695
316,880
89,514
84,593
Metals Recycling
32,964
31,533
128,247
78,533
47,467
47,816
Aluminum
(26,226)
(56,510)
(124,198)
(125,872)
(64,592)
(33,380)
1,129,920
579,937
2,578,820
1,379,594
628,953
819,947
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
(7,696)
(6,890)
(23,227)
(20,684)
(7,801)
(7,730)
Profit sharing expense
(81,250)
(42,389)
(180,762)
(95,790)
(42,198)
(57,314)
Non-segment operations
(34,607)
(22,901)
(113,503)
(97,364)
(40,950)
(37,946)
Non-cash asset impairment charges
-
-
(16,478)
-
-
(16,478)
Consolidated Operating Income
$
1,006,367
$
507,757
$
2,244,850
$
1,165,756
$
538,004
$
700,479
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$
755,688
$
403,926
$
1,686,578
$
922,796
$
400,105
$
530,785
Income taxes
222,896
109,920
488,683
259,570
113,108
152,679
Net interest expense
32,857
6,769
92,089
16,110
26,053
33,179
Depreciation
164,848
129,833
477,943
378,958
149,194
163,901
Amortization of intangible assets
7,696
6,890
23,227
20,684
7,801
7,730
EBITDA
1,183,985
657,338
2,768,520
1,598,118
696,261
888,274
Non-cash adjustments
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
and currency remeasurement
(8,100)
(7,814)
(18,135)
5,142
(11,594)
1,559
Equity-based compensation
14,435
14,246
43,873
42,246
15,230
14,208
Asset impairment charges
-
-
16,478
-
-
16,478
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,190,320
$
663,770
$
2,810,736
$
1,645,506
$
699,897
$
920,519
Other Operating Information
Steel
Average external sales price (Per ton)
$
1,400
$
1,119
$
1,299
$
1,083
$
1,193
$
1,298
Average ferrous cost (Per ton Melted)
$
404
$
381
$
404
$
391
$
396
$
412
Flat Roll shipments
Butler, Columbus, and Sinton
2,024,201
2,141,350
6,061,723
6,212,765
2,011,443
2,026,079
Steel Processing divisions *
743,254
543,700
2,147,531
1,515,429
686,440
717,837
Long Product shipments
Structural and Rail Division
527,427
490,413
1,528,720
1,396,638
490,971
510,322
Engineered Bar Products Division
221,540
177,882
628,782
560,152
194,022
213,220
Roanoke Bar Division
170,197
157,989
513,826
454,003
167,837
175,792
Steel of West Virginia
97,865
101,996
284,110
305,680
88,155
98,090
Total Shipments (Tons)
3,784,484
3,613,330
11,164,692
10,444,667
3,638,868
3,741,340
External Shipments (Tons)
3,107,330
3,162,805
9,158,826
9,123,456
2,966,124
3,085,372
Steel Mill Production (Tons)
3,088,339
3,067,792
9,101,781
9,039,321
3,039,367
2,974,075
Metals Recycling
Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)
201,696
242,842
610,131
721,499
197,385
211,050
Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
1,702,125
1,590,153
4,848,468
4,639,168
1,473,457
1,672,886
External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
566,982
538,020
1,709,255
1,640,660
553,367
588,906
Steel Fabrication
Average sales price (Per ton)
$
2,462
$
2,495
$
2,459
$
2,536
$
2,478
$
2,442
Shipments (Tons)
190,151
151,563
494,583
422,492
143,422
161,010
* Includes Heartland, The Techs, United Steel Supply, and New Process Steel (beginning December 1, 2025) operations
SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.