Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Steel Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2026 Performance Highlights:

Record steel shipments of 3.8 million tons

Net sales of $6.5 billion, operating income of $1.0 billion, and net income of $756 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion and cash flow from operations of $846 million

Liquidity of $2.4 billion

Share repurchases of $276 million, or one percent, of the company's common stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2026 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2026 net sales of $6.5 billion and net income of $756 million, or $5.26 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential second quarter 2026 net income was $534 million, or $3.69 per diluted share and prior year third quarter net income was $404 million, or $2.74 per diluted share.

"Throughout the third quarter 2026, steel prices continued to improve and the teams executed well across our steel platform, driving a sequential quarterly increase in consolidated operating income of $306 million, or 44 percent," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our steel fabrication platform also had a healthy performance as continued improving demand resulted in higher sequential shipments of 18 percent and increased earnings despite higher steel costs. Our three-year after-tax return on invested capital of 13 percent demonstrates the strength of our differentiated business model and disciplined capital allocation framework. Our disciplined approach to capital allocation continues to support investments in high-return strategic growth opportunities, meaningful shareholder returns, and financial performance that compares favorably with top-tier domestic manufacturers.

"During the third quarter, the domestic steel market remained strong, supported by steady demand, low customer inventories, and historically low import levels," said Millett. "Steel pricing strengthened, as lead times extended and spot availability tightened across flat-rolled and structural steel products. In addition, as coated flat rolled steel imports abated due to recent trade actions and demand remained strong, value-added flat-rolled steel spreads also expanded. In general, U.S. steel imports remain well below historical and prior-year levels, while improving manufacturing activity, onshoring, and continued investment in infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and computing support healthy steel consumption. Long-product steel demand remains extremely strong, particularly for structural steel and railroad rail. We believe sustained demand across our platforms, combined with favorable market conditions, positions us well moving forward.

"We continue to make meaningful progress at our aluminum operations as the team continues to commission, qualify, and ramp up our state-of-the-art aluminum flat-rolled products mill," continued Millett. "All three cold mills are now operational which provides us the ability to achieve our annual volume expectations, and the first of two Continuous Annealing and Solution Heat (CASH) lines is operating and is expected to ship finished automotive products before the end of the year. The second CASH line will be commissioned in the coming months and become operational early in the first quarter 2027. The team is successfully producing high-quality products for the industrial, beverage, and automotive markets, while continuing to expand its qualified customer base. Together with our broader investment initiatives across the company, aluminum represents an exciting avenue for continued growth and value creation."

Third Quarter 2026 Comments

Third quarter 2026 operating income for the company's steel operations was $1.0 billion, or 43 percent higher than sequential second quarter results, due to record steel shipments and metal spread expansion, as average realized steel selling prices increased and scrap raw material costs declined. The third quarter 2026 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $102 sequentially to $1,400 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $8 per ton sequentially to $404 per ton. The energy, non-residential construction, automotive, and industrial sectors led steel demand in the quarter.

Third quarter 2026 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $33 million, or $15 million lower than sequential earnings, based on lower ferrous scrap pricing and metal spread contraction, combined with steady volume. Average third quarter realized ferrous scrap prices declined $15 per gross ton sequentially.

The company's steel fabrication operations generated operating income of $91 million in the third quarter 2026, higher than sequential second quarter results of $85 million, as increased shipments and improved average realized pricing more than offset higher steel raw material input costs. Customer order activity has continued to strengthen since the end of 2025, with the order backlog now 50 percent higher than a year ago and extending into the second quarter 2027. Demand was largely driven by commercial construction, manufacturing, warehouses, data centers, and healthcare. In addition, accelerating announcements of significant domestic manufacturing investments and increased reshoring activity, coupled with funding from the U.S. infrastructure program, are expected to provide meaningful support for demand across our product portfolio, including steel joists and deck products, as well as flat-rolled and long-product steel.

"Third quarter 2026 operating losses associated with the continued startup of the company's aluminum operations were $26 million, representing a 21 percent improvement compared to sequential second quarter results", said Millett. "Our Aluminum platform was EBITDA breakeven for the quarter. Aluminum flat rolled sheet product shipments were 55,000 metric tons in the third quarter 2026, and hot band production increased to 91,000 metric tons. Volumes were less than expected over a number of weeks, as yield losses increased at higher operating speeds due to quality impacts. The cause originated from the hot strip mill rolling coolant composition, which has been successfully changed, and no ongoing additional costs are expected from this matter. Since the change, the mill performance has been excellent in October. Looking ahead, we expect aluminum volumes and profitability to improve in the fourth quarter 2026 and throughout 2027, as startup costs subside, utilization and yields improve, and scrap content increases. Underlying demand for aluminum flat-rolled products across our targeted consumer sectors remains strong and is forecast to continue to grow."

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated cash flow from operations of $846 million during the quarter. The company also invested $150 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $76 million, and repurchased $276 million of its outstanding common stock, while maintaining liquidity of $2.4 billion as of September 30, 2026.

Year-to-Date September 30, 2026 Comparison

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $1.7 billion, or $11.72 per diluted share, with net sales of $17.8 billion, as compared to net income of $920 million, or $6.17 per diluted share, with net sales of $13.8 billion for the same period in 2025.

For the first nine-months of 2026 net sales increased 29 percent to $17.8 billion, and operating income increased 93 percent to $2.2 billion, when compared to the same period in 2025. Increased earnings were the result of higher realized pricing and shipments in the company's steel operations during the period. For the first nine-months of 2026 operating income from the company's steel operations was $2.3 billion, compared to $1.1 billion for the same prior year period. The average nine-months 2026 external selling price for the company's steel operations increased $216 to $1,299 per ton compared to the same prior year period, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased to $404 per ton. For the first nine-months of 2026 operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations was $265 million, compared to $317 million in the prior year period due to higher raw material input costs. For the first nine-months of 2026 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $128 million, compared to $79 million in the prior year period, due to improved metal spreads and increased shipments.

The company achieved cash flow from operations of $1.4 billion in the first nine-months of 2026. The company also invested $411 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $225 million, and repurchased $591 million, or two percent, of its outstanding common stock.

Outlook

"Looking ahead to 2027 and beyond, we remain optimistic regarding the domestic steel and aluminum industries," stated Millett. "We expect steel and aluminum consumption to benefit from continued investment in infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, and data centers, along with improving broader economic activity. These demand drivers, combined with a supportive U.S. trade environment and reduced unfairly traded import competition, should provide a healthy backdrop for domestic steel and aluminum product producers. While additional domestic steelmaking and aluminum capacity may enter the market in the coming years, we believe improving demand and supportive trade policy will support healthy industry dynamics.

"Our growth strategy remains closely aligned with our customers' evolving needs, focused on providing differentiated products, strengthening supply chain efficiency, and advancing sustainable manufacturing solutions. Our expansion into high-recycled-content aluminum sheet products builds on the strength of our steel platform and extends our proven operating model into attractive, supply-deficit markets, including beverage can, packaging, automotive, industrial, and construction applications. As demand for domestically produced, lower-carbon materials continue to grow, we believe our performance-driven culture, low-cost operating model, and strategic investments in aluminum position us to broaden our customer relationships, diversify our earnings profile, and create compelling long-term value.

"We remain firmly committed to the health and safety of our teams, their families, and the communities we serve, while meeting the evolving needs of our customers. Our culture and performance-driven business model continue to positively differentiate our company. We remain focused on delivering superior value to our team members, customers, and shareholders," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 operating and financial results on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 27, 2026.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is a leading industrial metals solutions company, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. The company operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission, quality products with recycled scrap as the primary input. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in North America, combined with a meaningful downstream steel fabrication platform. The company has also recently added aluminum operations, further diversifying its product offerings to supply aluminum flat rolled products with higher recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. Steel Dynamics is committed to operating with the highest integrity and to being the safest, most efficient producer of high-quality, broadly diversified, value-added metal products.

Note Regarding Financial Metrics

The company believes that after-tax return-on-invested capital (After-tax ROIC) provides an indication of the effectiveness of the company's invested capital and is calculated as follows:

After-tax

ROIC = Net Income Attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc. (Quarterly Average Current Maturities of Long-term Debt + Long-term Debt + Total Equity)

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA; therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals marketplaces, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) the cyclical nature of the metals industries and the industries we serve; (4) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes and supplies, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (5) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, and other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (6) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations from our customers and investors or related regulations; (7) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (8) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (9) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (10) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (11) the implementation of our growth strategy; (12) our ability to retain, develop and attract key personnel; (13) litigation and legal compliance; (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) difficulties in the launch or production ramp-up of new products; (16) our aluminum operations depend on a core group of significant customers; (17) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (18) our existing debt agreements contain, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (19) the impacts of impairment charges.

More specifically, we refer you to our more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on our website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors - SEC Filings."

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months



September 30,

September 30,

Ended



2026

2025

2026

2025

June 30, 2026























































Net sales

$ 6,509,419

$ 4,828,215

$ 17,805,834

$ 13,762,533

$ 6,091,557 Costs of goods sold



5,227,132



4,070,335



14,801,350



11,899,641



5,132,583 Gross profit



1,282,287



757,880



3,004,484



1,862,892



958,974































Selling, general and administrative expenses



186,974



200,844



555,645



580,662



193,451 Profit sharing



81,250



42,389



180,762



95,790



57,314 Amortization of intangible assets



7,696



6,890



23,227



20,684



7,730 Operating income



1,006,367



507,757



2,244,850



1,165,756



700,479































Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



39,331



13,573



111,692



43,085



39,120 Other income, net



(11,548)



(19,662)



(42,103)



(59,695)



(22,105) Income before income taxes



978,584



513,846



2,175,261



1,182,366



683,464































Income tax expense



222,896



109,920



488,683



259,570



152,679 Net income



755,688



403,926



1,686,578



922,796



530,785 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



312



(241)



6,945



(3,234)



3,302 Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$ 756,000

$ 403,685

$ 1,693,523

$ 919,562

$ 534,087































































Basic earnings per share attributable to





























Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$ 5.29

$ 2.75

$ 11.77

$ 6.19

$ 3.71































Weighted average common shares outstanding



142,990



146,947



143,928



148,532



143,997































Diluted earnings per share attributable to





























Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the





























effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$ 5.26

$ 2.74

$ 11.72

$ 6.17

$ 3.69































Weighted average common shares





























and share equivalents outstanding



143,623



147,600



144,512



149,123



144,591































































Dividends declared per share

$ 0.53

$ 0.50

$ 1.59

$ 1.50

$ 0.53

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)















September 30,



December 31, Assets 2026



2025

(unaudited)







Current assets











Cash and equivalents $ 928,558



$ 769,878 Accounts receivable, net

2,446,443





1,682,660 Inventories

4,249,059





3,738,516 Other current assets

390,108





293,117 Total current assets

8,014,168





6,484,171













Property, plant and equipment, net

8,491,088





8,569,466













Intangible assets, net

303,815





331,290













Goodwill

477,471





477,471













Other assets

549,302





557,382 Total assets $ 17,835,844



$ 16,419,780 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 1,605,228



$ 1,231,358 Income taxes payable

64,227





67,315 Accrued expenses

857,967





788,926 Current maturities of long-term debt

20,854





34,655 Total current liabilities

2,548,276





2,122,254













Long-term debt

4,183,039





4,176,508













Deferred income taxes

1,116,084





1,004,375













Other liabilities

208,934





186,232 Total liabilities

8,056,333





7,489,369













Commitments and contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests

143,259





141,226













Equity











Common stock

653





653 Treasury stock, at cost

(8,563,301)





(7,980,549) Additional paid-in capital

1,243,105





1,248,634 Retained earnings

17,154,093





15,689,042 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

7,878





(598) Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity

9,842,428





8,957,182 Noncontrolling interests

(206,176)





(167,997) Total equity

9,636,252





8,789,185 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,835,844



$ 16,419,780

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025



















Operating activities:





















Net income $ 755,688

$ 403,926

$ 1,686,578

$ 922,796























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





















operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

174,845



138,487



508,047



405,108 Equity-based compensation

14,435



14,238



46,048



45,341 Deferred income taxes

44,489



147,570



107,136



202,948 Other adjustments

(2,040)



(7,986)



10,098



(13,071) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable

(3,505)



(60,985)



(763,783)



(344,762) Inventories

(294,124)



64,501



(517,394)



(85,106) Other assets

(65,738)



(34,551)



(68,205)



(58,877) Accounts payable

107,023



(4,817)



371,238



238,516 Income taxes receivable/payable

35,320



(65,070)



(137)



(104,965) Accrued expenses

79,401



127,295



42,420



(31,106) Net cash provided by operating activities

845,794



722,608



1,422,046



1,176,822























Investing activities:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(149,608)



(165,692)



(411,429)



(759,529) Purchases of short-term investments

-



-



-



(39,571) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

-



39,571



-



186,996 Other investing activities

(1,993)



5,593



2,725



7,121 Net cash used in investing activities

(151,601)



(120,528)



(408,704)



(604,983)























Financing activities:





















Issuance of current and long-term debt

671,649



407,965



1,966,209



2,298,186 Repayment of current and long-term debt

(652,573)



(408,291)



(1,981,155)



(1,743,423) Dividends paid

(76,113)



(73,894)



(225,138)



(218,098) Purchase of treasury stock

(275,563)



(210,388)



(590,938)



(660,574) Other financing activities

(743)



(5,056)



(23,752)



(67,243) Net cash used in financing activities

(333,343)



(289,664)



(854,774)



(391,152)























Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

360,850



312,416



158,568



180,687 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

572,990



463,281



775,272



595,010 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 933,840

$ 775,697

$ 933,840

$ 775,697















































Supplemental disclosure information:





















Cash paid for interest $ 25,808

$ 25,645

$ 118,957

$ 88,859 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 143,107

$ 22,192

$ 378,660

$ 150,662

Steel Dynamics, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)









































Third Quarter

YTD















2026

2025

2026

2025

1Q 2026

2Q 2026 External Net Sales



































Steel

$ 4,350,372

$ 3,538,044

$ 11,894,625

$ 9,880,611

$ 3,538,743

$ 4,005,510 Steel Fabrication



466,283



377,683



1,215,521



1,070,638



355,433



393,805 Metals Recycling



614,781



520,986



1,861,729



1,578,602



593,183



653,765 Aluminum



475,697



71,139



1,200,957



203,347



227,393



497,867 Other



602,286



320,363



1,633,002



1,029,335



490,106



540,610 Consolidated Net Sales

$ 6,509,419

$ 4,828,215

$ 17,805,834

$ 13,762,533

$ 5,204,858

$ 6,091,557 Operating Income (Loss)



































Steel

$ 1,032,594

$ 497,894

$ 2,310,076

$ 1,110,053

$ 556,564

$ 720,918 Steel Fabrication



90,588



107,020



264,695



316,880



89,514



84,593 Metals Recycling



32,964



31,533



128,247



78,533



47,467



47,816 Aluminum



(26,226)



(56,510)



(124,198)



(125,872)



(64,592)



(33,380)





1,129,920



579,937



2,578,820



1,379,594



628,953



819,947





































Non-cash amortization of intangible assets



(7,696)



(6,890)



(23,227)



(20,684)



(7,801)



(7,730) Profit sharing expense



(81,250)



(42,389)



(180,762)



(95,790)



(42,198)



(57,314) Non-segment operations



(34,607)



(22,901)



(113,503)



(97,364)



(40,950)



(37,946) Non-cash asset impairment charges



-



-



(16,478)



-



-



(16,478) Consolidated Operating Income

$ 1,006,367

$ 507,757

$ 2,244,850

$ 1,165,756

$ 538,004

$ 700,479 Adjusted EBITDA



































Net income

$ 755,688

$ 403,926

$ 1,686,578

$ 922,796

$ 400,105

$ 530,785 Income taxes



222,896



109,920



488,683



259,570



113,108



152,679 Net interest expense



32,857



6,769



92,089



16,110



26,053



33,179 Depreciation



164,848



129,833



477,943



378,958



149,194



163,901 Amortization of intangible assets



7,696



6,890



23,227



20,684



7,801



7,730 EBITDA



1,183,985



657,338



2,768,520



1,598,118



696,261



888,274 Non-cash adjustments



































Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives



































and currency remeasurement



(8,100)



(7,814)



(18,135)



5,142



(11,594)



1,559 Equity-based compensation



14,435



14,246



43,873



42,246



15,230



14,208 Asset impairment charges



-



-



16,478



-



-



16,478 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,190,320

$ 663,770

$ 2,810,736

$ 1,645,506

$ 699,897

$ 920,519





































Other Operating Information



































Steel



































Average external sales price (Per ton)

$ 1,400

$ 1,119

$ 1,299

$ 1,083

$ 1,193

$ 1,298 Average ferrous cost (Per ton Melted)

$ 404

$ 381

$ 404

$ 391

$ 396

$ 412





































Flat Roll shipments



































Butler, Columbus, and Sinton



2,024,201



2,141,350



6,061,723



6,212,765



2,011,443



2,026,079 Steel Processing divisions *



743,254



543,700



2,147,531



1,515,429



686,440



717,837 Long Product shipments



































Structural and Rail Division



527,427



490,413



1,528,720



1,396,638



490,971



510,322 Engineered Bar Products Division



221,540



177,882



628,782



560,152



194,022



213,220 Roanoke Bar Division



170,197



157,989



513,826



454,003



167,837



175,792 Steel of West Virginia



97,865



101,996



284,110



305,680



88,155



98,090 Total Shipments (Tons)



3,784,484



3,613,330



11,164,692



10,444,667



3,638,868



3,741,340





































External Shipments (Tons)



3,107,330



3,162,805



9,158,826



9,123,456



2,966,124



3,085,372





































Steel Mill Production (Tons)



3,088,339



3,067,792



9,101,781



9,039,321



3,039,367



2,974,075





































Metals Recycling



































Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)



201,696



242,842



610,131



721,499



197,385



211,050 Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



1,702,125



1,590,153



4,848,468



4,639,168



1,473,457



1,672,886 External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



566,982



538,020



1,709,255



1,640,660



553,367



588,906 Steel Fabrication



































Average sales price (Per ton)

$ 2,462

$ 2,495

$ 2,459

$ 2,536

$ 2,478

$ 2,442 Shipments (Tons)



190,151



151,563



494,583



422,492



143,422



161,010





































* Includes Heartland, The Techs, United Steel Supply, and New Process Steel (beginning December 1, 2025) operations

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.