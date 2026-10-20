Pernod Ricard Announces the Launch of a Tender Offer on Seven Existing Series of Notes Maturing in September 2027, October 2027, November 2028, April 2030, November 2030, March 2032 and November 2032, and Announces Its Intention to Issue New Deeply Subordinated Notes

Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

Press Release Paris, 20 October 2026

Pernod Ricard (the "Company") announces today the launch of a tender offer on its existing series of (i) €600,000,000 3.750 per cent. Notes maturing on 15 September 2027 (ISIN: FR001400KXXX) (the "September 2027 Notes"), (ii) €500,000,000 0.500 per cent. Notes maturing on 24 October 2027 (ISIN: FR0013456XXX) (the "October 2027 Notes"), (iii) the €600,000,000 3.250 per cent. sustainability-linked notes maturing on 2 November 2028 (ISIN: FR001400DXXX) (the "November 2028 Notes"), (iv) €1,000,000,000 1.750 per cent. Notes maturing on 8 April 2030 (ISIN: FR0013506XXX) (the "April 2030 Notes"), (v) €700,000,000 3.375 per cent. Notes maturing on 7 November 2030 (ISIN: FR001400PXXX) (the "November 2030 Notes"), (vi) €800,000,000 3.250 per cent. Notes maturing on 3 March 2032 (ISIN: FR001400XXXX) (the "March 2032 Notes") and (vii) the €500,000,000 3.750 per cent. sustainability-linked notes maturing on 2 November 2032 (ISIN: FR001400DXXX) (the "November 2032 Notes"

In parallel, the Company announces its intention to issue new undated deeply subordinated notes denominated in euro under its EMTN programme (the "New Notes"

The tender offer is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 20 October 2026, including the successful completion of the issue of New Notes. In particular, in respect of the October 2027 Notes, the November 2028 Notes, the April 2030 Notes, the November 2030 Notes, the March 2032 Notes and the November 2032 Notes (the "Capped Notes"), the tender offer is subject to a maximum acceptance amount equal to the aggregate principal amount of the New Notes less €600,000,000, subject to right of the Company to increase or decrease such amount in its sole and absolute discretion. The September 2027 Notes are not subject to this maximum acceptance amount, and the Company intends to repurchase all of the September 2027 Notes validly tendered, subject to the successful completion of the issue of the New Notes.

The purpose of the tender offer and of the intended issuance of New Notes is, among other things, to proactively manage the Company's capital structure and expected redemption profile. The tender offer also provides noteholders with the opportunity to sell their current holdings and to apply for priority in the allocation of the New Notes.

The tender offer will run from 20 October 2026 to 27 October 2026 at 4:00 p.m. (Paris time). The pricing of the New Notes is expected to be announced prior to 27 October 2026, with the announcement of the maximum acceptance amount following as soon as reasonably practicable thereafter. The results of the tender offer are expected to be announced on 28 October 2026.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and champagne industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €9,404 million in FY26.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index

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Contacts:

Joelle Ferran Global VP, Investor Relations Financial Communication +33 (0) 1 70 93 25 37

Edward Mayle Investor Relations Director +33 (0) 6 76 85 00 45

Ines Lo Franco Investor Relations Manager +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34