GAC Introduces GAC S7 Plug-in Hybrid SUV in Switzerland

EMMEN, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC has introduced the GAC S7 plug-in hybrid SUV in Switzerland at an event at Viscose Eventhalle in Emmen on October 1. Working with Swiss distributor Sarfraah GmbH, the company presented the model alongside the AION UT, AION V and EMKOO.

The GAC S7 was the main vehicle unveiled at the event. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain combines electric driving capability with an internal combustion engine. The four-wheel-drive GAC S7 is priced at CHF 43,900, including VAT. The introduction adds a plug-in hybrid SUV to the vehicles presented to Swiss customers, alongside GAC's battery-electric AION models.

The GAC S7 features an 8.88-inch digital instrument display and a 15.6-inch central screen, together with a 12-speaker audio system and 50W wireless phone charging. A panoramic sunroof and surround-view camera complement the cabin equipment. Customers can contact GAC Switzerland for details of individual versions, equipment and local availability.

Customers interested in experiencing GAC vehicles can request a test-drive appointment through the GAC Switzerland website or by contacting its social media channels. The website also provides a local point of contact for model inquiries, allowing prospective customers to speak with the Swiss team before arranging a visit.

The event combined a presentation of GAC's Swiss market strategy and product portfolio with vehicle viewing and afternoon test drives for invited guests, including media representatives. The AION UT, AION V and EMKOO formed part of the display, alongside the GAC S7 unveiling.

The Swiss introduction forms part of GAC's wider European development. The company's regional operations include a design center in Milan, a European office in Amsterdam and a spare parts distribution center in Rotterdam. GAC also works with Magna on vehicle assembly in Austria, with the AION V and AION UT assembled locally. These operations complement cooperation with local distribution partners as GAC develops its presence in European markets.

GAC's European office oversees market development and supports sales and service operations in the region. Together with local partners, this regional structure provides a basis for adapting the company's activities to individual markets and responding to customer needs.

For more information about GAC in Switzerland and to request a test drive, visit www.gac-schweiz.ch.

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