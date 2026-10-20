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GA

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 13:06
0,236 Euro
-1,91 % -0,005
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2330,23613:09
0,2320,23613:09
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 11:48 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GAC Introduces GAC S7 Plug-in Hybrid SUV in Switzerland

GAC Introduces GAC S7 Plug-in Hybrid SUV in Switzerland

EMMEN, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC has introduced the GAC S7 plug-in hybrid SUV in Switzerland at an event at Viscose Eventhalle in Emmen on October 1. Working with Swiss distributor Sarfraah GmbH, the company presented the model alongside the AION UT, AION V and EMKOO.

The GAC S7 was the main vehicle unveiled at the event. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain combines electric driving capability with an internal combustion engine. The four-wheel-drive GAC S7 is priced at CHF 43,900, including VAT. The introduction adds a plug-in hybrid SUV to the vehicles presented to Swiss customers, alongside GAC's battery-electric AION models.

The GAC S7 features an 8.88-inch digital instrument display and a 15.6-inch central screen, together with a 12-speaker audio system and 50W wireless phone charging. A panoramic sunroof and surround-view camera complement the cabin equipment. Customers can contact GAC Switzerland for details of individual versions, equipment and local availability.

Customers interested in experiencing GAC vehicles can request a test-drive appointment through the GAC Switzerland website or by contacting its social media channels. The website also provides a local point of contact for model inquiries, allowing prospective customers to speak with the Swiss team before arranging a visit.

The event combined a presentation of GAC's Swiss market strategy and product portfolio with vehicle viewing and afternoon test drives for invited guests, including media representatives. The AION UT, AION V and EMKOO formed part of the display, alongside the GAC S7 unveiling.

The Swiss introduction forms part of GAC's wider European development. The company's regional operations include a design center in Milan, a European office in Amsterdam and a spare parts distribution center in Rotterdam. GAC also works with Magna on vehicle assembly in Austria, with the AION V and AION UT assembled locally. These operations complement cooperation with local distribution partners as GAC develops its presence in European markets.

GAC's European office oversees market development and supports sales and service operations in the region. Together with local partners, this regional structure provides a basis for adapting the company's activities to individual markets and responding to customer needs.

For more information about GAC in Switzerland and to request a test drive, visit www.gac-schweiz.ch.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-introduces-gac-s7-plug-in-hybrid-suv-in-switzerland-302913793.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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