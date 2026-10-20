Alisa Bank Plc: Alisa Bank initiates change negotiations as part of its strategy implementation and cost savings programme

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 20.10.2026 AT 12:30 EEST

Alisa Bank Plc is initiating change negotiations concerning the entire personnel of the parent company as part of a cost savings programme aimed at supporting the implementation of the company's strategy and the development of its business with a focus on corporate customers.

The company's strategic focus has shifted from consumer business to financing and banking services for corporate customers. The objective of the change negotiations is to build a more agile and efficient organisation, with resources increasingly focused on corporate customer services, business development and enabling growth. Alisa Bank aims to position itself more clearly as a growth partner for SMEs.

According to the preliminary estimate, the negotiations may result in the termination of employment of up to nine employees or material changes to the terms and conditions of employment. The negotiations will also consider the reorganisation of duties and the organisational structure, which may also result in the creation of new positions within the company.

The change negotiations are part of the bank's plan to achieve annual cost savings of at least EUR 1.5 million and to build an organisation that supports the company's strategy and long-term profitable growth.

Further information:

Aki Gynther, CEO, Alisa Bank Plc

aki.gynther@alisapankki.fi

tel. +358 50 388 3141

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com