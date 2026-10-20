Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium vor 2022. Kernkraft vor dem Comeback. Tiefseebergbau jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
AB

WKN: A2ABJ1 | ISIN: FI4000170915 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
20.10.26 | 13:14
0,118 Euro
-0,46 % -0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALISA PANKKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALISA PANKKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1180,11913:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 11:30 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alisa Bank Plc: Alisa Bank initiates change negotiations as part of its strategy implementation and cost savings programme

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 20.10.2026 AT 12:30 EEST

Alisa Bank Plc is initiating change negotiations concerning the entire personnel of the parent company as part of a cost savings programme aimed at supporting the implementation of the company's strategy and the development of its business with a focus on corporate customers.

The company's strategic focus has shifted from consumer business to financing and banking services for corporate customers. The objective of the change negotiations is to build a more agile and efficient organisation, with resources increasingly focused on corporate customer services, business development and enabling growth. Alisa Bank aims to position itself more clearly as a growth partner for SMEs.

According to the preliminary estimate, the negotiations may result in the termination of employment of up to nine employees or material changes to the terms and conditions of employment. The negotiations will also consider the reorganisation of duties and the organisational structure, which may also result in the creation of new positions within the company.

The change negotiations are part of the bank's plan to achieve annual cost savings of at least EUR 1.5 million and to build an organisation that supports the company's strategy and long-term profitable growth.

Further information:

Aki Gynther, CEO, Alisa Bank Plc
aki.gynther@alisapankki.fi
tel. +358 50 388 3141

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.