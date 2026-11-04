Alisa Bank Plc: Inside information: Change negotiations concluded at Alisa Bank

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 4.11.2026 AT 15:25 EET

The change negotiations initiated by Alisa Bank Plc on 20 October 2026, concerning the entire personnel of the parent company, have been concluded. The negotiations form part of the company's cost savings programme and organisational restructuring, which support the company's strategic focus on offering financing and banking services for corporate customers.

As a result of the negotiations, a total of 6 employees will be affected by either termination of employment or material changes to the terms and conditions of employment. In addition, during and in connection with the negotiations, other solutions have been identified that will significantly contribute to achieving the company's previously announced EUR 1.5 million cost savings target.

As part of the organisational restructuring, duties and responsibilities will be reorganised. Through these changes, Alisa Bank will allocate its resources more strongly towards services for corporate customers, business development and growth, while building a more agile and efficient organisation.

Further information

Aki Gynther, CEO, Alisa Bank Plc

aki.gynther@alisapankki.fi

Tel. +358 50 388 3141

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com