Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQX: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company")is pleased to announce results from five additional diamond drill holes drilled in the Central North target area, immediately to the north of the Central Gold deposit within the Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil.

Highlights

Reconnaissance diamond drilling along trend and to the north of the existing Central gold deposit at Cuiú Cuiú has returned encouraging results, extending gold mineralization at depth and along strike, including 8.2m @ 2.50 g/t gold from 149.7m depth including 0.5m @ 21.27 g/t gold in DDH391

In addition, drilling along the NW extension of the main Central deposit returned broad intervals of gold mineralization including 10.4m @ 0.45 g/t gold from 173.0m depth in DDH395 and 13.0m @ 0.41 g/t gold from 96.0m depth in DDH397 extending the modeled gold mineralization at depth

Drilling at the Central North target, located 400m NNW of Central, also extended gold mineralization at depth and along strike, intercepting 18.0m @ 0.72 g/t gold from 145.9m depth in DDH400

These results build on recent drilling at the Mutum target 1km to the north-west which recently returned encouraging results including 20.7m @ 1.57 g/t gold in DDH387

Elton Pereira, Cabral's VP Exploration commented, "The Central - PDM trend within the Cuiú Cuiú district extends for at least 5km and currently hosts two of the six known gold deposits identified to date within the district. The trend contains several excellent targets outside of the known deposits and is a high priority as we seek to build on the existing resource inventory within this part of the district. Recent drilling in the Central North area and the nearby Mutum target continue to demonstrate the potential for additional mineralization well beyond the currently defined Central resource. The higher-grade interval in DDH391, together with the results from Central North, provide further evidence that the mineralized system remains open at depth and along strike to the north. Central North sits between the Central deposit and the Mutum target, where we recently reported 20.7m @ 1.57g/t gold, highlighting the significant exploration potential across this broader area. These results bode well for the updated resource estimate for the Cuiú Cuiú district which is expected later this year."

Central and Central North Drilling

Five diamond drill holes were recently drilled at the northern end of the Central gold deposit (DDH391, DDH395, DDH384) as well as the Central North Target (DDH400 and DDH404) located 400 metres ("m") to the NNW of Central (see Figure 1). This drilling has extended the northern part of the Central gold deposit both in terms of strike and depth.

Figure 1: Map showing location of known gold deposits at MG, Central, and JB. The location of new discoveries at PDM, Machichie NE and Machichie Main and Jerimum Cima discovery are also shown along with the location of the Central North target.

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The Central gold deposit is one of the two main gold deposits that were modelled as part of the last global resource estimate at Cuiú Cuiú (see press release dated September 30, 2022).

Drill holes DDH391, DDH395 and DDH397 were all on the northern end of the Central deposit to test the down dip extension in this area of the deposit. All three holes cut multiple zones of mineralization including 8.2m @ 2.50 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold from 149.7m depth including 0.5m @ 21.27 g/t gold in DDH391, 10.4m @ 0.45 g/t gold from 173.0m depth in DDH395 and 13.0m @ 0.41 g/t gold from 96.0m depth in hole DDH397 (see Figures 2 and 3, Table 1) and extend the main mineralized zone in the northern part of the Central deposit to depth.

Figure 2: RTP drone magnetic image showing the location of drill holes DDH391, DDH395 and DDH397 at the northern end of the Central gold deposit as well as the location of drill holes DDH400 and DDH404 at the Central North target. The location of historic holes CC123, CC127 and RC281 is also shown together with the limit to the gold-in-oxide blanket at Central as currently known. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts.

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The Central North target is located 400m north of Central and approximately 1 kilometre ("km") SE of the Mutum target where recent drilling returned 20.7m @ 1.57 g/t gold (see press release dated June 23, 2026). Central North is offset from the main NW trend which controls the Central gold deposit (see Figure 2). The exact nature of this offset is still unknown but historic holes within the intervening area returned multiple low-grade intercepts including 24m @ 0.25 g/t gold in DDH127 and 20.3m @ 0.24 g/t gold in DDH123. DDH123 ended in mineralization at a depth of 492.25m with a grade of 0.32 g/t gold.

DDH400 and DDH404 were drilled on the NW end of the Central North body with DDH400 returning 18m @ 0.72 g/t gold from 145.9m depth (see Figures 2 and 4, Table 1) confirming the continuation of mineralization at depth. In addition, the hole verifies gold mineralization and structure continue to the NW through an untested area potentially connecting to the Mutum area. Additional drilling is planned to test this target and the potential for continuity with Mutum.

Figure 3: Cross section showing section 547734N at the northern end of the Central gold deposit showing results from DDH391 which returned multiple mineralized intervals including 16.3m @ 0.36 g/t gold from 86.3m depth including 0.5m @ 7.08 g/t gold, and 8.2m @ 2.50 g/t gold from 149.7m depth including 0.5m @ 21.27 g/t gold. DDH391 was drilled at a dip of 50 degrees on a bearing of 045 degrees. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold.

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Figure 4: Cross section showing section 9345990N at the Central North target showing results from DDH400 which returned 18m @ 0.72 g/t gold from 145.9m depth including 1.9m @ 3.11 g/t gold. DDH400 was drilled at a dip of 55 degrees on a bearing of 230 degrees. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold.

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Drill Hole # Weathering

From To Thickness Grade





(m) (m) (m) g/t gold DDH391 Saprolite

0.0 3.0 3.0 0.16





19.3 21.3 2.0 1.64





26.1 26.8 0.8 1.52

Intrusive rock

33.2 33.9 0.7 3.40





49.8 54.6 4.8 0.14





67.4 72.3 4.9 0.22





86.3 102.6 16.3 0.36



Incl. 101.3 101.8 0.5 7.08





149.7 157.8 8.2 2.50



Incl. 151.6 152.1 0.5 21.27





175.3 175.9 0.7 2.25





199.9 200.4 0.5 0.89



EOH 234.4







DDH395 Saprolite

30.0 38.0 8.0 0.42

Intrusive rock

119.3 127.7 8.4 0.27





134.1 142.1 8.0 0.28





145.0 160.0 15.0 0.27





173.0 183.4 10.4 0.45



Incl. 174.5 177.1 2.7 1.20





189.6 193.5 3.9 1.10



EOH 304.85







DDH397 Saprolite

41.0 50.0 9.0 0.13

Intrusive rock

52.9 54.9 2.1 0.84





66.4 85.3 18.9 0.24



Incl. 77.0 78.8 1.8 1.11





96.0 109.0 13.0 0.41



Incl. 106.5 109.0 2.5 1.62





121.0 125.1 4.1 0.54





143.0 144.0 1.0 0.56





171.5 190.2 18.7 0.24



Incl. 171.5 173.9 2.3 0.73



and 187.8 190.2 2.4 0.51



EOH 262.0







DDH400 Intrusive rock

145.9 163.9 18.0 0.72



Incl. 157.0 158.9 1.9 3.11



and 162.1 162.8 0.7 5.73













DDH404 Intrusive rock

149.40 152.40 3.00 0.30





156.40 157.40 1.00 1.32



EOH 214.65









Table 1: Drill results from diamond drill holes DDH391, DDH395, DDH384, DDH400 and DDH404 at the Central gold deposit. Holes DDH391, DDH395 and DDH397 were all drilled at a dip of 50 degrees on a bearing of 45 degrees. DDH400 and DDH404 were both drilled at a dip of 55 degrees on a bearing of 230 degrees. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold, EOH = end of hole. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts.

Drilling Update

Diamond drilling is currently in progress at Jerimum Cima and Machichie, and the Mutum target. RC drilling is also ongoing at Jerimum Cima and the Machichie Main gold deposit.

Recent progress regarding the exploration drilling program has been slower than expected due to recent drill rig maintenance issues and laboratory turn-around times which have significantly increased in recent weeks. Results are currently pending on 28 diamond drill holes and 69 RC drill holes.

The Company is currently working towards a National Instrument NI 43-101 compliant resource update of all gold-in-oxide and primary gold resources at Cuiu Cuiu by year-end 2026. Mineral resources are currently being updated for the Central, MG, JB, Machichie Main, PDM and Jerimum Cima gold deposits.

Grant of Restricted Share Units

Cabral Gold Inc. has granted 500,000 restricted share units to an officer of the Company which vest one year from the date of grant.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production from gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025. The Company recently announced its first gold pour at its Phase 1 gold-in-oxide heap leach mining operation which is based on the NI43-101 PFS technical report and expects to enter commercial gold production during Q4 2026.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

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