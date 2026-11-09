Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Cabral Gold Inc.: Advancing a Two-Stage Development Strategy at Its Cuiú Cuiú Gold District in Brazil

Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQX: CBGZF) (FSE: C3J) (the "Company" or "Cabral Gold") reviewed its two-stage development strategy at the Cuiú Cuiú gold district in Brazil, including completion of its Phase One mine ahead of schedule, its first gold pour and gold sales, and a strategic investment from Alpayana S.A.C.

The article examines Cabral Gold's approach of funding exploration across the district from its Phase One mine, against the backdrop of junior gold companies seeking alternatives to dilutive equity financing.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/11/09/cabral-gold-moves-into-production-at-cuiu-cuiu-to-fund-district-scale-growth-in-brazil/

About Cabral Gold Inc.

Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQX: CBGZF) (FSE: C3J) is a junior gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Brazil. The company holds a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district in the Tapajós region of Pará State, northern Brazil, historically the largest placer gold area of Brazil's largest gold rush. Cabral Gold's Phase 1 gold-in-oxide heap leach operation is expected to reach commercial production in Q4 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323171