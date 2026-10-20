

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $211.7 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $160.2 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $267.4 million or $2.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $1.692 billion from $1.544 billion last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $211.7 Mln. vs. $160.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $1.692 Bln vs. $1.544 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.07 To $ 2.17 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.605 B To $ 1.635 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.45 To $ 8.55 Full year revenue guidance: $ 6.646 B To $ 6.676 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News