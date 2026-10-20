

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $394.5 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $233.2 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $412.9 million or $2.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $1.595 billion from $1.387 billion last year.



Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $394.5 Mln. vs. $233.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.77 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.595 Bln vs. $1.387 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 7 % To 9 %



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