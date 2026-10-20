

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, toy and game company Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) raised its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now expects revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent in constant currency, up from the prior growth forecast of 5 to 7 percent.



The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share, payable on December 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2026.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, HAS is trading on the Nasdaq at $100.00, up $1.51 or 1.53 percent.



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