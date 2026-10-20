Axo Metals Corp.: Axo Metals Drilling Intercepts 48.0 Metres of 1.18 g/t Au From Surface at Recently Discovered Luz del Cobre Target; Additional Results Include 3.94 g/t Au Over 15.0 Metres

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Axo Metals Corp. (TSXV:AXO) ("Axo", "Axo Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest drilling results from its San Antonio project in Sonora, Mexico. The drilling contained in this release focused on the recently discovered Luz del Cobre target, as the Company continues to find strong mineralization well outside the latest San Antonio resource.

"Drilling at San Antonio continues to deliver excellent results as we follow up on the previously announced discovery hole, 26-048" says Jonathan Egilo, President & CEO. "We are particularly excited about the Luz del Cobre target due to its proximity to our existing and permitted infrastructure, in addition to the fact that strong oxide gold mineralization is being seen either directly from surface, or at relatively shallow depths. With two of our three diamond drill rigs remaining focused on resource expansion drilling, we are excited to continue showcasing that the scale of San Antonio is growing."

San Antonio Drill Results

Axo Metals is reporting the results from 33 drillholes, and approximately 3,700 metres of drilling. Today's results include drilling from the recently announced Luz del Cobre discovery, following up on the highlight hole SOSAP-26-048 which, as previously announced, returned 46.5 metres grading 1.43g/t Au of oxide mineralization directly from surface. The Luz del Cobre target is approximately 750 metres east of the Sapuchi pit-constrained resource. In addition to drilling at the Luz del Cobre target, today's drilling release contains results in the gap zone between the Luz del Cobre target and the Sapuchi resource, as well as further testing around the peripherals of the Sapuchi deposit.

New results in the Luz del Cobre area continue to be encouraging, including Hole SOSAP-26-069 which returned 48.0 metres of 1.18g/t Au of oxide material directly from surface. Initial drilling in the Luz del Cobre-Sapuchi gap has confirmed at least 450 metres of mineralized strike length. While the Company continues to view the Sapuchi deposit as an excellent starter pit option due to the elevated oxide grades and favourable topography, management notes that Luz del Cobre is only ~1.8km away from the existing plant infrastructure and, due to the area being a past producing open pit, is already connected to the San Antonio infrastructure via haul roads. Thus, the Company is evaluating Luz del Cobre as another compelling option to be mined early in the San Antonio mine life.

Highlights from today's results include:

Hole SOSAP-26-069 which reported the first 48.0 metres drilled directly from surface grading 1.18g/t Au. The hole was collared in the Luz del Cobre zone, ~750m east of the Sapuchi resource pit.

Hole SOSAP-26-083 which assayed 3.94g/t Au over 15.0 metres from only 12 metres down the hole at Luz del Cobre.

Hole SOSAP-26-053 which was collared along the outer edge of Sapuchi, saw multiple zones including 22.0 metres of 1.62g/t Au, 11.0 metres of 1.72g/t Au and 17.0 metres of 0.94g/t Au.

Hole SOSAP-26-077 which assayed 0.88g/t Au over 25.8 metres from surface at Luz del Cobre.

Hole SOSAP-26-080 was collared within the Luz del Cobre-Sapuchi gap zone and returned multiple intercepts from 25.5 metres down the hole to 168 metres. Select separate intervals included 11.0 metres of 1.29g/t Au, 39.6 metres of 0.32g/t Au and 9.0 metres of 0.73g/t Au.

Hole SOSAP-26-073 which returned two intercepts of 0.81g/t Au over 17.9 metres from only 29 metres down the hole and 0.90g/t Au over 19.9 metres from 55 metres down the hole at the outer edge of the Sapuchi resource.

FIGURE 1: NEW DRILLHOLE LOCATIONS ACROSS THE SAPUCHI DEPOSIT AND LUZ DEL COBRE TARGET

Figure 2 below shows a cross section that covers approximately 450 metres between the recently discovered Luz del Cobre zone and the existing Sapuchi resource. Hole SOSAP-26-069 from today's release lies at the base of the former Luz del Cobre historical pit, while hole SOSAP-26-080 returned multiple long intervals of above cut-off mineralization. All drilling in the area is considered resource expansion.

The Luz del Cobre historical pit was operated from 2011 to 2018 and solely focused on the mining of copper oxide, with 2.8Mt of copper oxide ore mined in that time period. The drilling around Luz del Cobre that is returning strong grades of oxide gold mineralization are not returning material grades of copper, which the Company views as a positive from a metallurgical standpoint.

FIGURE 2: SECTION VIEW ACROSS LUZ DEL COBRE HIGHLIGHTED BY HOLES SOSAP-26-069 AND SOSAP-26-080

Drill Plans and RC Waste Dump Drilling Program

There are currently three diamond drill rigs turning at San Antonio. Two are focused on resource expansion drilling around Luz del Cobre and within the Luz del Cobre-Sapuchi gap zone. The third drill rig is positioned at Sapuchi, infilling inferred resource blocks and testing areas to convert waste to ore within the resource pit shell.

The Company is also exploring the gold potential contained within the waste dumps that were built from historical Luz del Cobre operations. From late 2021 to mid-2023, Osisko Gold Group (formerly known as Osisko Development), San Antonio's operator prior to Axo's acquisition, mined and processed 1.14Mt of waste dump material grading 0.58g/t Au, recovering 74% via heap leaching, and selling 13,591 gold ounces. Axo has recently completed a ~1,900 metre reverse-circulation (RC) drill program through these waste dump, which has been drilled off to approximately 25 x 25 metre spacings. The Company believes the waste dumps could provide a compelling option for additional resource growth at San Antonio, with any discovered ounces providing an option to potentially expedite production at San Antonio through the processing of waste dumps - at potentially low operating costs and low capital intensity. The waste dumps are situated ~1.8km away from the carbon-in-column plant, and connected via haul roads. The Company expects to receive and disclose these RC drilling results prior to year-end.

FIGURE 3: PLAN VIEW SHOWING THE LOCATION OF WASTE DUMPS RELATIVE TO SAN ANTONIO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE

La Huerta Update

The Company is announcing that it has elected to terminate the option agreement for the La Gallina concession at its La Huerta copper project in Jalisco, Mexico. Axo Metals continues to retain full ownership of the Juanes concession, which is the concession that holds the overwhelming majority of metres drilled at La Huerta, and all material drilling previously announced and disclosed by the Company. For more details about the La Gallina option agreement, please see our most recent financial statements and MD&A located on SEDAR+.

Table 1: San Antonio Assay Results

Hole ID Area1 Comment2 From To Length Au Grade m m m g/t SOSAP-26-051 LDC Oxide 7.3 14.5 7.3 0.11 SOSAP-26-052 LDC Oxide 0.0 22.5 22.5 0.55 SOSAP-26-053 Sapuchi Sulphide 87.0 91.8 4.8 0.43 and Sulphide 103.5 114.5 11.0 1.72 and Sulphide 129.7 146.7 17.0 0.94 incl. Sulphide 137.6 140.7 3.1 1.54 and Sulphide 153.1 175.1 22.0 1.62 incl. Sulphide 164.7 175.1 10.4 2.94 SOSAP-26-054 LDC Oxide 46.5 54.0 7.5 0.28 and Transition 64.9 69.0 4.1 0.18 SOSAP-26-055 LDC Oxide 0.0 16.6 16.6 0.38 incl. Oxide 10.6 14.7 4.2 0.91 SOSAP-26-056 Sapuchi Sulphide 75.4 95.4 20.0 0.34 and Sulphide 105.0 111.0 6.0 0.44 and Sulphide 125.2 149.0 23.9 1.17 and Sulphide 161.8 166.5 4.8 1.99 and Sulphide 186.0 204.0 18.0 0.30 SOSAP-26-057 LDC Transition 7.8 35.2 27.4 0.18 SOSAP-26-058 LDC Oxide 0.0 9.0 9.0 1.58 and Sulphide 51.0 60.0 9.0 0.31 SOSAP-26-059 LDC Transition/Sulphide 0.0 23.8 23.8 0.31 SOSAP-26-060 Sapuchi Oxide 3.1 12.0 8.9 0.12 SOSAP-26-061 LDC Transition 0.0 29.3 29.3 0.54 incl. Transition 21.5 25.8 4.4 2.33 SOSAP-26-062 Sapuchi Oxide 15.0 31.9 16.9 0.92 incl. Oxide 15.0 18.0 3.0 4.36 and Oxide 39.7 58.5 18.8 0.97 incl. Oxide 47.5 49.4 1.9 4.81 SOSAP-26-063 LDC NSV SOSAP-26-064 LDC Oxide 0.0 17.0 17.0 0.19 SOSAP-26-065 LDC NSV SOSAP-26-066 LDC Oxide 0.0 21.0 21.0 0.34 and Transition 36.0 42.0 6.0 0.67 SOSAP-26-067 LDC Transition 0.0 13.0 13.0 0.11 and Transition 22.1 41.0 18.9 0.26 and Transition 45.0 60.0 15.0 0.20 SOSAP-26-068 Sapuchi NSV SOSAP-26-069 LDC Oxide/Transition 0.0 48.0 48.0 1.18 incl. Oxide/Transition 3.0 26.0 23.0 1.59 SOSAP-26-070 LDC Oxide 0.0 21.0 21.0 0.14 and Sulphide 27.0 37.5 10.5 0.39 SOSAP-26-071 LDC NSV SOSAP-26-072 LDC Oxide/Transition 0.0 34.5 34.5 0.51 incl. 2.0 12.0 10.0 0.84 SOSAP-26-073 Sapuchi Oxide 29.2 47.1 17.9 0.81 incl. Oxide 32.6 37.8 5.3 2.22 and Transition/Sulphide 55.1 75.0 19.9 0.90 incl. Transition 57.5 66.0 8.5 1.58 SOSAP-26-074 LDC NSV SOSAP-26-075 LDC Oxide 2.9 23.5 20.7 0.26 SOSAP-26-076 LDC NSV SOSAP-26-077 LDC Oxide/Transition 0.0 25.8 25.8 0.88 incl. Oxide 3.0 13.3 10.3 1.75 SOSAP-26-078 LDC NSV SOSAP-26-079 LDC NSV SOSAP-26-080 LDC Oxide 25.5 33.0 7.5 0.29 and Oxide 43.3 82.9 39.6 0.32 incl. Oxide 63.0 72.0 9.0 0.73 and Oxide/Transition 87.0 120.0 33.0 0.40 and Sulphide 157.0 168.0 11.0 1.29 SOSAP-26-081 LDC Sulphide 0.0 13.5 13.5 0.83 and Sulphide 19.7 24.4 4.7 0.32 SOSAP-26-082 LDC NSV SOSAP-26-083 LDC Sulphide 12.0 27.0 15.0 3.94

1LDC = Luz del Cobre

2NSV=No significant values

Table 2: San Antonio Drillhole Coordinates

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Depth Azimuth Dip m m SOSAP-26-051 633044 3168055 521 110 0 -90 SOSAP-26-052 633019 3168055 521 100 0 -90 SOSAP-26-053 632075 3168014 665 201 0 -90 SOSAP-26-054 633044 3168130 521 91 0 -90 SOSAP-26-055 632994 3168105 526 99 0 -90 SOSAP-26-056 632077 3168046 648 210 0 -90 SOSAP-26-057 633069 3168105 521 84 0 -90 SOSAP-26-058 633069 3168080 521 108 0 -90 SOSAP-26-059 632994 3168080 526 93 0 -90 SOSAP-26-060 631771 3167736 638 180 0 -90 SOSAP-26-061 632994 3168055 526 81 0 -90 SOSAP-26-062 631772 3167700 619 190 0 -90 SOSAP-26-063 633069 3168130 524 80 0 -90 SOSAP-26-064 632994 3168030 526 83 0 -90 SOSAP-26-065 633069 3168055 525 146 0 -90 SOSAP-26-066 632994 3168005 525 90 0 -90 SOSAP-26-067 633045 3168154 521 81 0 -90 SOSAP-26-068 632171 3167735 571 219 0 -90 SOSAP-26-069 633019 3168155 532 77 0 -90 SOSAP-26-070 632994 3168130 531 76.5 0 -90 SOSAP-26-071 633019 3168180 539 105.5 0 -90 SOSAP-26-072 632994 3168155 535 88.5 0 -90 SOSAP-26-073 631793 3167677 598 182 0 -90 SOSAP-26-074 632969 3168155 538 84 0 -90 SOSAP-26-075 633019 3168205 544 85.5 0 -90 SOSAP-26-076 632969 3168179 536 87 0 -90 SOSAP-26-077 632994 3168180 537 81 0 -90 SOSAP-26-078 632969 3168205 529 67.5 0 -90 SOSAP-26-079 633100 3168080 541 90 0 -90 SOSAP-26-080 632643 3167970 693 186 83 -45 SOSAP-26-081 632969 3168081 535 75 0 -90 SOSAP-26-082 633019 3168030 521 84 0 -90 SOSAP-26-083 632970 3168104 538 94 0 -90

About Axo Metals

Axo Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The Company holds two projects. The San Antonio project is located in the state of Sonora, and is in advanced development. Total resources at San Antonio stand at 576koz Au and 1.37moz Ag grading 1.20 g/t Au and 2.9g/t Ag in the Indicated category, with 544koz Au and 1.76moz Ag grading 1.02 g/t Au and 3.3g/t Ag in the Inferred category across all deposit types (oxide, transition and sulphide). Axo's second project is the La Huerta property, a new copper discovery in Jalisco, Mexico. Initial exploration has yielded high-grade copper both at surface through sampling programs, and at depth through initial drilling.

Additional information can be found at the Company's website: www.axometals.com.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade drill core saw with one half of the drill core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged drill core sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facilities in Querétaro and Zacatecas, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106 µm). Copper and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 10,000 grams per tonne copper are assayed using Cu-OG62.

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and include the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed Axo's QA/QC protocols.

Grab and trench exploration samples are geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling and processing in the Company's on-site laboratory. The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the San Antonio On Site Laboratory, in San Antonio de La Huerta, Sonora. Initially, the sample undergoes primary size reduction using a jaw crusher to a nominal particle size of 1/2 inch. The crushed material is subsequently homogenized and split using a riffle splitter.Once completely dry, the sample is pulverized with ninety percent passing 200 mesh.The prepared pulp is subsequently processed by 30g fire assay. The resulting doré bead is then dissolved by acid digestion using aqua regia. The resulting solution is diluted to the appropriate volume and analyzed by atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) to determine the gold concentration in the sample. Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and include the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. Results are preliminary and have not yet been verified by an independent, certified commercial laboratory.

Qualified Person

Charles Spath, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person for Axo Metals Corp., as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and is non-independent. Mr. Spath has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jonathan Egilo, President and CEO

Via email: IR@axometals.com

Forward-Looking information:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration and drilling plans at the San Antonio and La Huerta projects and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "will", "propose", "may", "is expected to", "subject to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective", "focus" and "outlook" and other similar words. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; the potential of gold and copper mineralization at the Company's properties; the results (if any) of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources; the ability of exploration work (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization; and the ability to generate additional drill targets. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility including as a result of tariffs, risks and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Cautionary statement: by their nature, surface or chip samples are selective samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

SOURCE: Axo Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/axo-metals-drilling-intercepts-48.0-metres-of-1.18-g%2ft-au-from-surface-at-recen-1238788