Judges recognized Elauwit's turnkey managed WiFi model, human-answered resident support, and portfolio results with GoldOller, Hanover, and Thompson Thrift

Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced it received Honorable Mention in the Multifamily Partner of the Year category at the 2026 Broadband Communities Awards, presented August 26 at the Broadband Communities Summit in Houston, Texas.

The Multifamily Partner of the Year category recognizes companies that help multifamily owners and operators deliver reliable, high-performance connectivity to residents. Elauwit was one of seven finalists selected from a national field of nominees.

Elauwit's submission addressed the multifamily industry's connectivity gap: 82 percent of apartment buildings older than 10 years experience internet connectivity challenges, the average U.S. apartment building is 45 years old, and fewer than 12 percent of multifamily properties had adopted managed WiFi as of 2025. Elauwit exists to close that gap across every property type and every stage of the building lifecycle.

The submission highlighted three owner relationships:

GoldOller, Woodbridge Apartments. When GoldOller acquired the 450-unit community and needed to compete immediately in a tight market, Elauwit had a full fiber-based network live within 120 days, driving a measurable boost to annual net operating income and stronger resident acquisition.

Hanover Company, Preston Hollow. At a 200+ unit luxury Class A community in Dallas, Elauwit deployed an end-to-end Cambium Networks ONE Network solution with Wi-Fi 6 access points delivering gigabit-capable speeds to every unit. Connectivity-related support tickets dropped and resident feedback was overwhelmingly positive. "Elauwit and their use of the Cambium's ONE Network helped us provide the level of service our residents expect, without overburdening our operations team," said Bruce Fay, Manager of Information Technology, Hanover Company.

Thompson Thrift. Starting at new construction, Elauwit is deploying managed WiFi across 4,500+ units in 15+ communities spanning Florida, Georgia, Indiana, and Colorado, standardizing best-in-class connectivity across villa, garden, and mid-rise formats before a single resident moves in.

"This recognition belongs to the people who answer the phone at 2 a.m., the technicians on ladders in August, and the engineers who keep all of our activated units online," said Taylor Jones, President and CTO of Elauwit Connection. "Broadband Communities judges the whole partnership, not just the hardware. Being named alongside the strongest companies in our industry confirms that owners value what we value: a network that works and a human who picks up."

The submission also documented the service model behind those results. Between November 2025 and February 2026, Elauwit answered 87 to 96 percent of resident support calls in under 30 seconds; the Company's standard is that humans answer in under 35 seconds, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Elauwit completed a full 12-month SOC 2 Type 2 audit in 2026.

Elauwit's growth since the submission underscores the judges' recognition. In the second quarter of 2026, the Company reported its largest quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increase in contracted units in company history, ending the quarter with 42,687 contracted units and 27,134 activated units, up 33 percent and 94 percent year over year respectively. The Company expects to reach 50,000 contracted units by year-end 2026.

Broadband Communities is the leading trade publication and event organizer covering broadband deployment in multifamily communities, planned developments, and municipalities across the United States.

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.

With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

Visit: www.elauwit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's future financial results, the Company's growth strategies and pipeline, and its performance as a public company. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "expect," "future," "opportunities," "potential," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to improve its financial performance and achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

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