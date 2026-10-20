Needle-free line grows to four U.S.-made patches in a peptide market projected to reach US$87.21 billion by 2035 1

Highlights

GLP3 transdermal patch enters development in the United States, the fourth product in the Company's needle-free peptide patch line

GLP3 is the Company's second patch in the metabolic and weight-management category, following tirzepatide

The Recovery Patch (BPC-157) is on sale now; 20,000 Thymosin Alpha-1 patches (" TA1 ") ordered, with delivery expected in January 2027

No needle, no mixing, no measuring, no refrigeration

100% manufactured and tested in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced that it has begun development of a GLP3 transdermal patch ("GLP3") in the United States, the fourth product in its needle-free peptide patch line and its second in the metabolic and weight-management category. GLP3 enters a product line that already includes one patch on sale, one in production and one in development, and it will follow the same process each of them has taken: U.S. formulation, formal U.S. testing, a commercial production order and release.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"Tirzepatide was our first step into metabolic and weight management. GLP3 is the second. Both are being built on the platform that took BPC-157 from formulation through independent U.S. testing to a product on sale, and that has 20,000 TA1 patches in production today. We are not changing the method with each new peptide; we are repeating it. Formulate in the United States, test in the United States, produce in the United States, then release. GLP3 enters that cycle today, and it is designed for consumers who prefer not to use a syringe."

No Needle, No Mixing, No Refrigeration

An injectable peptide arrives as a powder. It must be reconstituted with sterile water, measured into a syringe, injected under the skin and kept refrigerated. The Company's patches remove every one of those steps. Applied to the skin, each patch delivers a pre-measured dose with no needle, no mixing, no measuring and no cold storage. For a consumer who prefers not to self-inject, the patch offers a more accessible format they can use.

Market Context

The global peptide therapeutics market was valued at US$56.06 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$87.21 billion by 2035, with North America the largest regional market 1. The Company's two metabolic and weight-management patches, tirzepatide and now GLP3, are aimed at that market. The Company believes that U.S.-based development, testing and manufacturing, combined with a needle-free format, position it to compete as that market expands.

Sources

1 Precedence Research, Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Trends 2025 to 2035, https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-release/peptide-therapeutics-market

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the development, formulation, testing and anticipated commercial production and release of the Company's GLP3 transdermal patch; the expected timing and progression of the GLP3 patch through the Company's development pipeline; the Company's plans for continued expansion of its needle-free peptide patch line, including in the metabolic and weight-management category; and the anticipated growth of the global peptide therapeutics market.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully formulate, test and manufacture the GLP3 patch in the United States; the Company's ability to secure a commercial production order for the GLP3 patch and bring it to market on a timeline consistent with its other patch products; and continued growth in demand for peptide therapeutics generally. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that development or testing of the GLP3 patch may be delayed or unsuccessful; the risk that the Company may not obtain or fulfill a commercial production order for the GLP3 patch on the anticipated timeline or at all; the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers and suppliers and the continuity of its U.S.-based manufacturing operations; regulatory changes affecting the development, manufacture, sale or distribution of the Company's products; the risk that the peptide therapeutics market may not grow as projected; and general economic and market conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not personalized investment advice.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319313