

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $351.0 million, or $4.86 per share. This compares with $325.3 million, or $4.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $369.0 million or $5.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to $892.0 million from $793.4 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $351.0 Mln. vs. $325.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.86 vs. $4.25 last year. -Revenue: $892.0 Mln vs. $793.4 Mln last year.



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