

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI), a critical decision support tools and services company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income increased to $351 million from $325.3 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $4.87 versus $4.26 last year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $554.8 million from $494.4 million in the same period a year ago.



Adjusted net income surged to $369 million from $342.3 million in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $5.11 versus $4.47 last year.



Operating income jumped to $502.1 million from $447.6 million in the prior year.



Operating revenue increased to $892 million from $793.4 million in the previous year.



The company expects adjusted EBITDA expenses of $1.340 billion to $1.370 billion and interest expenses of $288 million to $291 million.



In the pre-market trading, MSCI is 5.90% higher at $600 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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