

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corporation (RTX) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.583 billion, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $1.918 billion, or $1.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, RTX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $3.091 billion or $2.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $24.965 billion from $22.478 billion last year.



RTX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.583 Bln. vs. $1.918 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.89 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $24.965 Bln vs. $22.478 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.65 To $ 7.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 97.0 B To $ 97.5 B



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