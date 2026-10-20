

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, The Kroger Co. (KR) announced an updated financial framework intended to give investors a clearer view of the performance of its core grocery business.



The company expects about 3% comparable sales growth in 2029, excluding fuel and pharmacy. It sees 3% to 6% adjusted EBITDA CAGR and 7% to 11% adjusted net EPS CAGR for fiscal year 2027 through fiscal year 2029.



The new EPS targets replace the previous 8%-11% total shareholder return target, which included dividend yield, and imply a stronger earnings outlook.



The company also reiterated its guidance for full-year 2026 provided at its second-quarter earnings.



In pre-market hours, KR was trading at $63.71, up 1.07 percent on the NYSE.



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