AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: Aeonian Reports Mineralogical Results Supporting Revett-Style Copper-Silver Model at Koocanusa

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Aeonian Resources Corp. (TSXV:ALTN) ("Aeonian" or the "Company") is pleased to report mineralogical results and an updated geochemical interpretation from the Jake Target at its 100%-owned Koocanusa Copper-Silver Project in southeastern British Columbia.

Automated mineralogy has identified relict chalcopyrite and fine silver sulphide in oxidized drill core. Together with drill-core geochemistry and alteration, these results strengthen the Company's Revett-style sediment-hosted copper-silver model and help prioritize untested ground west of the Jake target.

Highlights

Copper-silver sulphide stage identified: Mineralogical analysis identified relict chalcopyrite and fine silver sulphide in oxidized core from Jake, supporting sulphide mineralization before oxidation.

Mineralogical analysis identified relict chalcopyrite and fine silver sulphide in oxidized core from Jake, supporting sulphide mineralization before oxidation. Further support for the Revett-style model: Mineralogy, sedimentary host rocks and alteration patterns strengthen the Company's sediment-hosted copper-silver interpretation.

Mineralogy, sedimentary host rocks and alteration patterns strengthen the Company's sediment-hosted copper-silver interpretation. Results guide western targeting: Increasing copper values and interpreted alteration trends support follow-up toward the untested Teepee Creek Fault feeder area.

Increasing copper values and interpreted alteration trends support follow-up toward the untested Teepee Creek Fault feeder area. Application across the broader project: Jake provides a mineralogical and geochemical reference for evaluating prospective horizons along Koocanusa's approximately 50-kilometre western corridor.

CEO Commentary

"These results strengthen the geological case for our Revett-style model," said Andrew Randell, President and CEO. "Jake returned low copper grades, but it has helped us confirm the minerals, alteration and geochemical patterns associated with the Koocanusa as being consistent with Revett-style sedimentary hosted copper mineralization. We can now apply that information to untested areas nearer the interpreted feeder and across the broader property."

Mineralogy and Geochemistry

Dr. Sarah Prout of Base Metallurgical Laboratories (Kamloops) examined three selected samples using QEMSCAN automated mineralogy.

QEMSCAN mineral mapping of sample 26-01-119 from approximately 119 metres depth in KOO26-01 shows remnants of chalcopyrite preserved within a copper-bearing iron oxide lens, with associated chrysocolla, malachite and barite (Figure 1). The laboratory study also identified silver-bearing minerals. These findings support an interpretation that copper-silver sulphide mineralization preceded oxidation, providing further mineralogical support for the Company's Revett-style exploration model. The mineral proportions shown describe the selected polished section only and are not copper or silver assay grades.

Figure 1. QEMSCAN mineral maps of sample 26-01-119, Zone 1, KOO26-01, Jake Target. A: Full polished section showing mineral distribution. B: Enlarged area showing relict chalcopyrite (yellow) within copper-bearing iron oxide (ochre), with associated secondary copper minerals and barite. The preserved chalcopyrite supports a sulphide stage preceding oxidation. Chart values represent mineral proportions in the examined section, not metal grades, and are not representative of the broader interval. Source: Base Metallurgical Laboratories, report BL2434.

Review of 943 drill-core analyses identified an approximately 90-metre prospective stratigraphic interval containing localized copper enrichment near reduced siltstone.

Associated silver, mercury, barium and manganese responses, together with changes in sodium, carbonate and pyrite, support an interpretation of mineralizing fluids moving from west to east giving the Company a strong vectoring tool. Fluid direction and feeder location remain interpretations requiring further testing.

Exploration Significance and Next Steps

The results bring together favourable sedimentary hosts, sulphide-stage copper and silver, and alteration consistent with the Company's Revett-style model. The interpreted Teepee Creek Fault feeder area and associated geophysical target, approximately 2-3.5 kilometres west of the 2026 collars, remain untested by drilling.

Planned work includes further mineralogical testing, additional core analyses, physical-property measurements to support geophysical interpretation, and soil sampling to test whether Jake's geochemical signature can guide regional exploration.

Drill Hole Data

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Dip Azimuth EOH Depth KOO26-01 596200 5454563 1,725 65 270 275 KOO26-02 595850 5454605 1,740 65 270 342 KOO26-03 595850 5454605 1,740 65 90 219 KOO26-04 595645 5454586 1,741 65 270 240 KOO26-05 595645 5454586 1,741 85 270 153

Table 1. Drill Hole Locations

Coordinate system used above: WGS84 Zone 11N

Technical Disclosure

The database described in this release incorporates current and historical exploration information. "Prospected" sites represent field observations of visible copper mineralization or copper-bearing minerals that have not yet been tested by analytical sampling. Visual identification is not a substitute for laboratory analysis.

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the average grade or overall character of mineralization. Historical results and MINFILE information will be reviewed and verified by the Company where practicable before being relied upon for future exploration targeting.

References to the Troy Mine and other Revett Formation deposits are provided solely to illustrate similarities in stratigraphy and exploration concepts. Similar geological characteristics do not imply that comparable mineral resources, grades or economic mineralization are present at Koocanusa.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., President and CEO of Aeonian Resources Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Randell is not independent of the Company.

About the Koocanusa Project

The Koocanusa Project is a district-scale copper-silver exploration property located in southeastern British Columbia near the Canada-United States border. The project covers approximately 412 km² of prospective ground within the Purcell Basin, a large Proterozoic sedimentary basin known to host stratiform copper-silver mineralization.

Exploration at Koocanusa has focused on identifying conductive stratigraphic horizons and structural trap zones within Revett-equivalent sedimentary units that may host sediment-hosted copper mineralization.

The Koocanusa Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and access, including highway access on three sides of the property and the ability to conduct exploration activities throughout the year.

The current exploration permit allows for drilling activities over a three-year period, providing the Company with flexibility to advance exploration depending on results.

About Aeonian Resources Corp.

Aeonian Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing sediment-hosted copper and critical mineral projects in British Columbia. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, Indigenous engagement, and sound science, Aeonian aims to uncover the next generation of sustainable mineral resources. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

"Andy Randell"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Mark Luchinski, Director

info@aeonianresources.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 506 6201

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian's public filings under Aeonian Resources SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Aeonian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aeonian-reports-mineralogical-results-supporting-revett-style-copper-silver-model-1238701