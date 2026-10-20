Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is excited to announce additional drilling success at its Banio Potash Project in Gabon, where the extension of drillhole BA-006 at the North Target intersected a further approximately 40m of robust potash mineralization extending the cumulative potash mineralization to 120 meters. Extended to a final depth of 735.32m, BA-006 has now intersected approximately 120m of cumulative potash mineralization-an impressive increase from the approximately 80m previously identified (see press release dated Aug. 26, 2026). This outstanding result further demonstrates the scale of the mineralized system and underscores the growing potential of the Banio Potash Project.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented: "We are delighted to report another highly encouraging drill result from the Banio Potash Project. The results from drillhole BA-006 are significant for several reasons:

1) BA-006 is the first drillhole to penetrate all known potash cycles in the area, supporting our interpretation that the evaporite sequence and potash mineralization thicken towards the west of the project area.

2) The drillhole has once again confirmed outstanding potash mineralisation in the form of interbedded carnallitite and halite, including numerous thick carnallitite potash seams totalling approximately 120m of cumulative potash.

3) BA-006 significantly expands the known potash footprint west of the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") area, bringing the mineralization closer to the planned processing facility and planned deep-water port sites.

4) Once all drill data have been interpreted and compiled, an updated MRE will be completed, providing a key foundation for the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"). The DFS remains on track for completion by the end of 2026."

Drillhole BA-006 is located approximately 4km west of BA-001 and was designed to test both the westward continuation of potash mineralization intersected in BA-001 and its southward extension from BA-002 (see Figure 1). Preliminary logging indicates that BA-006 intersected approximately nine evaporite cycles (Cycles II to X), with potash mineralization present in each cycle. Notably, BA-006 intersected Cycles IX and X for the first time at the project, supporting the interpretation that potash mineralization thickens toward the west.

Review of the new BA-006 drill core confirms prominent horizontal bedding dominated by interbedded halite and carnallite (see Photos 1 and 2 below). Preliminary logging estimates the cumulative thickness of the principal carnallitite seams at approximately 120m. Detailed core logging, final interpretation of the evaporite cycles and seam identification, and downhole geophysical logging are ongoing. Core preparation and sampling are expected to be completed over the next several weeks, after which the samples will be submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") for analysis.





Photo 1: Red Carnallite-rich core from BA_006 showing massive Carnallite with banded Halite at approx. 696.3m to 699.3m depth

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Photo 2: Red Carnallite-rich core from BA-006- with Carnallite and interbedded Halite at approx. 714.3m to 717.3m depth

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The Phase 2 drilling program is designed to test the depth and lateral extent of potash-rich horizons and strengthen the geological understanding of mineralization beyond the boundaries of the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). The additional potash horizons identified in BA-006 extend the known mineralized footprint to the west and could possibly in the future contribute further tonnage to the project's current resource base, which comprises a Measured MRE of 648.2M tonnes grading 15.7% KCl, an Indicated MRE of 1.8B tonnes grading 15.6% KCl, and an Inferred MRE of 3.56B tonnes grading 15.6% KCl (see press releases dated Dec. 29, 2025 and November 17, 2025). The geological results from BA-006, once results from SRC have been received, may be incorporated into an updated MRE targeted for completion by the end of 2026 as part of the DFS.





Figure 1: Location of BA-006 and planned drillholes with the 2025 MRE outline.

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Drilling is currently ongoing at drill site BA-007, located to the northwest of BA-006 (see Figure 1). In addition, the top section of drillhole BA-008 has also been completed on site and is now ready to commence diamond coring once drillhole BA-007 has been completed.

The Company continues to advance its Definitive Feasibility Study on the Banio Potash Project, which is being expedited by Micon International, in partnership with Zenito Ltd. and Agapito Associates LLC. ERCOSPLAN Ingenieurgesellschaft Geotechnik und Bergbau mbH will continue to support the project providing geological expertise on the Gabon-Congo Basin and drilling support with geology interpretations for the ongoing drill program.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo. (Ontario), Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

To find out more about Millennial Potash Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662 8184 or email at info@millennialpotash.com.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental (including land or water use), local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Gabon or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or CFA or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for potash or potash related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in Gabon or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Banio Potash Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Banio Potash Project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

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