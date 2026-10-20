Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a North American provider of solar energy solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Stardust Solar Manitoba, its newest Canadian franchise. The province-wide franchise will be led by the experienced management team behind Southside Electric Ltd., an established electrical contracting company with 45 years of industry experience, bringing proven technical expertise and strong local industry relationships to Manitoba's growing solar energy market.

The new franchise, owned by Jason Geddes and managed by Ryan Pasieczka, will serve the entire province of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach, Portage la Prairie, Winkler, Morden and Thompson. Combining Southside Electric's technical expertise, operational infrastructure and established relationships with builders and developers with Stardust Solar's renewable energy platform, the franchise will deliver solar photovoltaic (PV) installations and battery energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, agricultural and community housing projects.

Manitoba represents a strategic growth opportunity for Stardust Solar, supported by favourable solar generation potential, rising electricity rates and financial incentives that strengthen project economics. Efficiency Manitoba offers eligible businesses rebates of $0.75 per watt of installed DC solar capacity, equivalent to a potential $75,000 incentive for a qualifying 100-kilowatt installation, while homeowners may qualify for $0.50 per watt, up to $5,000. Eligible businesses may also benefit from the federal Clean Technology Investment Tax Credit of up to 30% on qualifying solar investments, subject to applicable requirements. Combined with Manitoba Hydro's 4.0% electricity rate increase effective January 1, 2026, these market conditions support growing opportunities for residential, commercial and agricultural solar installations, positioning Stardust Solar to expand its market presence and pursue new revenue opportunities across the province.

"Partnering with Stardust Solar is a natural evolution of our business," said Jason Geddes, Owner of Southside Electric. "With 45 years of electrical contracting experience, we have the expertise and industry relationships to deliver solar solutions at scale. We look forward to working with Manitoba's builders, developers and farming communities to expand solar adoption across residential, commercial and agricultural markets."

"Our goal is to make solar a practical and accessible investment for Manitobans," added Geddes. "Combining our local experience with Stardust Solar's renewable energy expertise will help customers capitalize on available incentives, manage energy costs and invest in their properties."

"Manitoba is an exciting addition to our Canadian franchise network, and we are pleased to welcome Jason, Ryan and the Southside Electric team," said Eamonn McHugh, Chief Operating Officer of Stardust Solar. "Their established operations and industry relationships provide a strong foundation for growth, aligning with our strategy of partnering with experienced operators to expand our presence in commercial and distributed energy markets."

The Manitoba expansion advances Stardust Solar's strategy of strengthening its North American franchise network, pursuing commercial solar and battery storage opportunities, and building a scalable, performance-driven platform designed to create long-term shareholder value.

About Southside Electric Ltd.

Southside Electric Ltd. is a Manitoba-based electrical contracting company with 45 years of experience serving residential and multi-family construction markets. Based in West St. Paul, the company provides electrical installation services to builders and developers throughout Manitoba. Through its Stardust Solar franchise, Southside Electric is expanding into solar energy and battery storage solutions across the province.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

B101-9000 Bill Fox Way

Burnaby, BC V5J 5J3 Canada

732 S 6th St, STE N

Las Vegas, NV 89101 USA

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