Atos International: Atos successfully delivers large-scale, global digital workplace transformation for Orange Business

Press Release

Atos successfully delivers large-scale, global digital workplace transformation for Orange Business

Paris, France, October 20, 2026 - Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, today announces the successful delivery of a large-scale internal Digital Workplace transformation program for Orange Business, marking a key milestone in one of the Orange Business 's most significant global IT outsourcing initiatives.

Under a seven-year contract signed in early 2024, Atos has supported Orange Business in transforming its internal workplace services across a global footprint, covering nearly 30,000 users in more than 60 countries. The transformation program, delivered over a two-year migration period, represents the first initiative of this scale to externalize Digital Workplace services within Orange Business.

Delivering a unified and scalable Digital Workplace

With the deployment of this program, called "MyDesk" conducted in collaboration between Atos and Orange Business, employees now benefit from a single, unified digital workplace portal, providing seamless access to all workplace services - including support, incident management, device requests, a global service catalog and an harmonized support model, combining centralized service desks with aligned local support capabilities.

Atos and Orange Business have for example implemented a comprehensive set of end-user services designed to enhance both productivity and user experience. These include multi-level service desks, local support through on-site "tech bars", and multiple AI based innovative offers.

Driving operational performance through a standardized global platform

At the core of this transformation is the deployment of a unified IT Service Management (ITSM) platform based on ServiceNow, enabling the aggregation of previous processes into a single global operating model.

By consolidating multiple legacy support chains into a single operating model supported by standardized processes, Orange Business has significantly improved operational visibility and control, user experience and autonomy in accessing IT services, incident resolution times and service responsiveness, across level of service in all geographies. This industrialized approach also enables cost optimization through service consolidation, while strengthening overall IT performance at scale.

The transformation represented a significant operational challenge, with processes largely redesigned from scratch. The rollout was conducted by both teams in successive stages, starting with France, followed by major service centers, and then expanding to the rest of the countries. This phased approach enabled Atos and Orange Business to ensure service continuity while progressively scaling the new model globally.

Embedding sustainability into Digital Workplace services

Sustainability has been a key requirement for the program since its inception. Atos supports Orange Business in monitoring and reducing the environmental footprint of its Digital Workplace through dedicated carbon reporting capabilities. A specialized solution enables measurement of emissions associated with both services and devices, with ongoing monitoring to support long-term optimization. The contract also includes Green IT practices designed to optimize device lifecycle management, extend equipment lifespan, and reduce overall environmental impact, without compromising a high level of user experience.

Ensuring security and sovereign support for sensitive environments

To address sensitive use cases, a dedicated sovereign support model has been implemented for specific user populations.

Accelerating innovation with next-generation technologies

Atos and Orange Business are also exploring through ongoing workshops how generative artificial intelligence in the DWP MyDesk context, could be leveraged to further enhance service quality, automate processes, and support new user experiences. While these capabilities are still under evaluation, they illustrate the ambition of both partners to continuously evolve the Digital Workplace and anticipate future technological development.



"We are proud to have supported Orange Business in this unprecedented transformation" said Marc Lachaize, head of digital workplace, Atos France. "The achievement of this program demonstrates Atos' ability to deliver complex, large-scale Digital Workplace programs worldwide, combining operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability to fulfil our customers' needs and support our clients' business performance".

"Together with Atos, we have successfully built a unified and seamless Digital Workplace for Orange Business across our global footprint, based on market standards and providing a strong foundation for future innovation" said Emmanuel Berre - head of Orange Business digital workspace.

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 52,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 54,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot - laurent.massicot@atosgroup.com

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