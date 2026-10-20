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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Stuttgart
20.10.26 | 15:02
2,720 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7202,80015:24
2,7402,80015:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 15:10 Uhr
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Chery Group: FREELANDER Debuts International Five-Seat FREELANDER 8 and Announces AI Voice Assistant at FREELANDER Nightfall

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER hosted FREELANDER Nightfall at the Hengli Hotel in Wuhu on 19 October as part of the 2026 Chery International User Summit. At the brand evening, the brand displayed the international five-seat version of FREELANDER 8 for the first time, announced its AI Voice Assistant, confirmed that FREELANDER 8 is expected to launch in the UAE in the first quarter of 2027 and signed partnership agreements with new partners in Bahrain and Oman.

The evening followed the first test drive of the international variant of FREELANDER 8, held earlier that day at Tuju Campground. Guests were welcomed by Mornine, an embodied AI humanoid robot from Chery International's AiMOGA brand, before exploring FREELANDER 8 on display and joining the stage programme.

Image 1 FREELANDER Nightfall - Group photo featuring speakers, group executives and dealer representatives

FREELANDER Nightfall - Group photo featuring speakers, group executives and dealer representatives

International Five-Seat Debut and British Design

Alongside the six-seat version, the international five-seat version of FREELANDER 8 made its first public appearance, giving customers a choice of two-row and three-row layouts.

Mr Phil Simmons, EVP of the FREELANDER Design Hub, who was part of the team that designed the original Freelander launched in 1997, shared the design story behind FREELANDER 8. He highlighted the Castle-Style Body Design, the Yacht-Style Waistline and the Iconic Triangle Window, whose shape holds the letters F and L.

"You can see the family look: simple surfaces, soft lines, a friendly face. FREELANDER 8 keeps that spirit - but it is bigger, more modern and more premium," said Mr Simmons.

Image 2 Mr Phil Simmons, EVP of the FREELANDER Design Hub, presents the design of FREELANDER 8 at FREELANDER Nightfall

Mr Phil Simmons, EVP of the FREELANDER Design Hub, presents the design of FREELANDER 8 at FREELANDER Nightfall

AI Voice Assistant

Ms Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, announced the AI Voice Assistant, powered by a large language model and tailored for FREELANDER. Designed to bring more natural conversations and a deeper understanding of the vehicle, it builds on the intelligent cockpit of FREELANDER 8, which is powered by the Qualcomm SA8295P Automotive-Grade Chip and features a 46.3-inch Mini LED far-side screen, with L2+ driver assistance as standard.

Image 3 Ms Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, introduces the AI Voice Assistant at FREELANDER Nightfall

Ms Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, introduces the AI Voice Assistant at FREELANDER Nightfall

Three-Phase Roll-out and UAE Launch Timing

FREELANDER also shared its three-phase international roll-out. Phase one begins in the UAE and expands across the Middle East and international left-hand drive markets. Phase two enters right-hand drive markets, prioritising Australia and New Zealand. Phase three enters continental Europe, followed by the United Kingdom and Ireland.

FREELANDER 8 is expected to launch in the UAE in the first quarter of 2027, when the brand will share further details on space, safety and service, along with specifications and pricing.

"For me, bringing FREELANDER to the world means more than entering new markets. It means earning the trust of our customers, every day. That takes a great product, strong local partners and service people can rely on," said Ms Mao.

New Partners in Bahrain and Oman

The evening also featured a signing ceremony with two new partners in the Middle East. Mr Tim Zhang, General Manager of the Middle East Region, Chery International, signed partnership agreements on behalf of FREELANDER with EK Kanoo Group in Bahrain and Saud Bahwan Group in Oman, witnessed by Ms Mao. Mr Talal Fuad Ebrahim Kanoo, Managing Director of EK Kanoo Group, signed for the Bahrain partner. Mr Abdullah Mohammed Saud Bahwan, CEO of Saud Bahwan Group, signed for the Oman partner.

The agreements extend FREELANDER's network in the region, where Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors are its official dealer partners in the UAE.

Beyond the Legend

FREELANDER's programme at the Summit continues with test drives on an obstacle course and a paved test course on 21 October. Together, the programme shows how FREELANDER 8 brings together premium heritage, intelligent technology and all-terrain capability. This combination reflects the brand slogan "Beyond the Legend" and its vision of building on its heritage through intelligent innovation and distinctive design.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery Group. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand's global foundation includes more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing and global operations.

Media contact
Daniel Bao
freelander.international@mychery.com
https://www.cheryinternational.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0d39c41-2a6d-4c0b-8fcb-d1444275fcb5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f0ce3ec-587f-48f7-9f3a-1efd543af130

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cde36697-3937-4d20-894d-1f6437d05c7f


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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