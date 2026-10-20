

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - VikingCloud, a cybersecurity and compliance company, announced a multi-year agreement with Fiserv (FISV) to help businesses strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and simplify PCI compliance. Beginning in early 2027, Fiserv will offer VikingCloud Cyber Risk Defense, a solution designed to help businesses identify, understand, and reduce cybersecurity risk through continuous monitoring and actionable guidance.



Cyber Risk Defense helps protect merchants against common attacks, including phishing, ransomware, and business impersonation. The solution features a Security Score that combines VikingCloud's patented risk scoring with Mastercard's cyber risk intelligence.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Fiserv shares are up 0.34 percent to $47.85.



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