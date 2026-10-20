Physicians can see Doximity Ask's AI-generated answer in addition to expert-written content from UpToDate

Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, and Wolters Kluwer Health, today announced that UpToDate's trusted, evidence-based, clinical content will be accessible directly within Doximity's fast-growing AI clinical decision support tool, Ask.

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UpToDate is coming to Doximity Ask

In the coming weeks, clinicians at health systems using Doximity and UpToDate will see answers, based on content from UpToDate's 13,000 topics and best practice guides, in addition to Doximity's Ask answer. As one of the most widely used clinical decision support resources globally, UpToDate helps clinicians make confident decisions every day.

Nearly one in four medical questions can't be answered by available research. Doctors treating the patient in front of them can't wait for the evidence to catch up. In those moments, they may turn to the real-life experience of their peers, with UpToDate drawing on 7,600 expert clinicians, editors, and peer reviewers who regularly review clinical, drug, and patient content.

"Doctors know the value of a second opinion," said Jeff Tangney, CEO of Doximity. "With UpToDate available inside Doximity Ask, they can now get one instantly, from thousands of their peers, without leaving their workflow. Users can have both convenience and confidence."

"Trust in clinical AI starts with the intelligence behind the answer. UpToDate combines the latest evidence with expert judgment, peer review, and a rigorous editorial process designed to keep pace with evolving medicine," said Yaw Fellin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Decision Support and Provider Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Health. "Bringing that clinical intelligence into Doximity Ask gives clinicians access to trusted, cited answers within a workflow they already use at the point of care."

In July, Doximity Ask was ranked top among U.S. clinical AI models in the NOHARM study from researchers at Stanford and Harvard.

"The number of cases for which clinical research has no direct answer would surprise you," said Nicholas Perkins, DO, MBA, Chief Clinical Analytics Officer at Prisma Health. "Clinicians rely on trusted resources like UpToDate to support clinical decision-making when evidence is scarce. The ability to access it right within Doximity Ask has the potential to save doctors time so they can focus on helping patients."

Bridging the Medical Knowledge Gap at the Speed of AI

Doctors face an overwhelming and constantly evolving body of medical research that needs to be communicated with clear, actionable clinical guidance at the point of care.

Doximity's membership includes more than 85% of all U.S. doctors, and its Clinical AI Suite, including Ask, has been deployed across more than 165 health systems, including 10 of the nation's top 20 hospitals. In addition, Doximity's PeerCheck program features more than 12,000 cited physician experts evaluating and improving Doximity Ask outputs.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include more than 85% of U.S. physicians. With AI-powered clinical reference and search capabilities, Doximity helps doctors access trusted, peer-reviewed information and medical literature. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Contacts: Doximity

Media Contact

Richard George

pr@doximity.com

Investor Contact

Perry Gold

ir@doximity.com

Contacts: Wolters Kluwer

Suzanne Moran

suzanne.moran@wolterskluwer.com