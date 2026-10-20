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WKN: A1CWUA | ISIN: GB00B61TVQ02 | Ticker-Symbol: IJCA
Frankfurt
20.10.26 | 08:02
8,100 Euro
-0,61 % -0,050
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INCHCAPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCHCAPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,25016:34
ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2026 15:38 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DP World: Transforming Trade: Connecting Global Products With Peru Through Inchcape

Driving Efficiency and Connectivity in Peru's Automotive Supply Chain

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Connecting global products with local markets requires reliable logistics, efficient port operations and strong partnerships.

Through its collaboration with Inchcape, a leading global automotive distributor, DP World helps facilitate the import of vehicles from around the world into Peru, supporting the seamless movement of products through the country's supply chain.

Built on a shared commitment to efficiency, transparency and people, the partnership highlights how effective port operations and close collaboration help strengthen Peru's connectivity to global markets.

Transforming trade means bringing the world closer to Peru.

Watch the video to discover how DP World and Inchcape are working together to keep trade moving.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ZOhQPIBVaEU?feature=share

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/transforming-trade-connecting-global-products-with-peru-through-inchcape-1238908

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.