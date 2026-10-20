

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor and wireless technology major Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), plans to reduce its global workforce following annual employee performance reviews, with notifications expected to begin in November, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a memo to staff from CEO Cristiano Amon.



The cuts are aimed at strengthening the company's performance culture and addressing cases in which employees have consistently fallen short of expectations, Amon reportedly said in the memo.



The number of positions that would be affected is not known. Qualcomm had about 52,000 employees worldwide as of September 2025.



On the Nasdaq, Qualcomm shares closed up nearly 1% at $173.53 on Monday.



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