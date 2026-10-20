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NE

WKN: A2QPFW | ISIN: DK0061417144 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XT
Frankfurt
20.10.26 | 09:55
0,220 Euro
+1,85 % +0,004
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXCOM A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXCOM A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 14:45 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nexcom A/S: Nexcom Appoints Chief Sales Officer

Copenhagen, October 20, 2026

Nexcom has appointed Lotte Overgaard as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), with responsibility for sales strategy and execution. Her primary focus will be to win new customers and grow sales across Nexcom's AI-powered Customer Experience automation solutions.

Lotte brings scale up experience in SaaS sales and strategy from Talentech, with a solid background in sales leadership, marketing and business development resulting in strong growth.

Following three consecutive half-year periods of growth, Nexcom is strengthening its commercial organisation to maintain its double-digit growth. Lotte will support this ambition by setting clear sales priorities, building the pipeline and converting opportunities into new business.

"Lotte's appointment strengthens our ability to translate Nexcom's technology and Customer Experience expertise into sales growth. She will bring a clear focus to our sales efforts, combining sales leadership with active engagement in securing new customer agreements. - Rolf Adamson, CEO of Nexcom.

Working closely with the management team, Lotte will develop and execute Nexcom's sales strategy, establish a structured approach to customer acquisition, and drive opportunities from initial contact through to signed agreements. A key priority will be to build a repeatable sales process that supports a growing customer base and long-term revenue growth.

Contact information:

For more information and/or to arrange an interview with CEO Rolf Adamson, please contact Gerdur Dora Adalsteinsdottir, Communications email: press@nexcomglobal.com.

Certified advisor:

Kapital Partner A/S
Christian IX's Gade 10
1111 København K
Tlf. + 45 8988 7846
www.kapitalpartner.dk

Nexcom is a Danish-based SaaS company with a compelling purpose of helping companies of all shapes and sizes deliver consistent, high-standard service experiences to their customers. We design and deliver big data-driven, AI-powered software platforms that enable companies to automate routine tasks, monitor agent and system performance, and become more time-efficient. We help improve productivity, gain more operational knowledge, make informed decisions, and ultimately deliver better service.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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