Nexcom A/S: FINANCIAL REPORT Q1-Q3 2026 [January 1st - September 30th, 2026]

The report has not been audited.

Financial Report Q3 2026 -

Revenue Growth of 47% - Year-to-Date Performance

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increase of 47%, Q1-Q3 2026 increased revenues to DKK 9,100k, compared with DKK 6,195k in the same period last year.

EBITDA improved by 61%, EBITDA improved from DKK -7,079k in Q1-Q3 2025, to DKK -2,779k.

The cost base decreased by DKK 1,394k, with staff costs down 11% to DKK 6,996k and other external costs down 10% to DKK 4,884k compared with Q1-Q3 2025.

On September 1, 2026, Nexcom announced a DKK 4.8 million agreement granting TDC NET a group-wide license for the use of Nexcom's advanced workflow automation platform. The agreement includes annual support and maintenance of DKK 0.5 million, expected to contribute to revenue and ARR from 2027.

Nexcom returned to positive equity of DKK 5,136k as of September 30, 2026, following the conversion of DKK 13.6 million of debt owed to Strategic Investments A/S into equity through the issuance of 8.2 million new shares in September.

Nexcom generated positive operating cash flow of DKK 2,825k in Q1-Q3 2026, an improvement of DKK 8,598k compared with DKK -5,773k in the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents totaled DKK 2,132k at September 30, 2026.

Nexcom improved its net result by DKK 9,416k in Q1-Q3 2026, reducing the net loss by 69% to DKK -4,258k from DKK -13,674k in the same period last year. The improvement also reflected net financial income of DKK 575k, compared with net financial expenses of DKK 4,295k in Q1-Q3 2025.

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

The strategy remains to secure profitable growth and at the same time maintain a conservative cost level with the aim of getting closer to a cashflow positive situation earliest possible and preferably during 2026. The management believes the current cost level of the operation will result in achieving the announced financial outlook for the year 2026. As previously announced, revenue guidance is set at DKK 10-12 million, with expected EBITDA in the range of DKK -4 million to DKK -2 million.

Disclaimer

This report contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. All statements about the future are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and many factors can lead to actual results and developments that differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Rolf Adamson, CEO

Phone: + 45 4576 4820

Email: press@nexcomglobal.com

COMPANY

Nexcom A/S

Ewaldsgade 9, st

2200 København N

Tlf. + 45 4576 4820

www.nexcomglobal.com

CERTIFIED ADVISOR

Kapital Partner A/S

Christian IX's Gade 10

1111 København K

Tlf. + 45 8988 7846

www.kapitalpartner.dk

INCOME STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2026 [January 1st - September 30th, 2026]

The report has not been audited.

TDKK Q1-Q3 2026 Q1-Q3 2025 Revenue 9,100 6,195 TOTAL REVENUE 9,100 6,195 Personnel -6,996 -7,820 Other external costs -4,884 -5,454 EBITDA -2,779 -7,079 Depreciation -2,043 -2,285 EBIT -4,822 -9,364 Financial expenses -575 4,295 PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX -4,247 -13,659 Tax 10 15 PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX -4,258 -13,674

Number of employees 10 Outstanding shares 33,168,329 Earnings per share (DKK) -0.13

CASHFLOW STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2026 [January 1st - September 30th, 2026]

The report has not been audited.

TDKK Q1-Q3 2026 Q1-Q3 2025 Profit/loss before financial items and tax (EBIT) -4,822 -9,364 Depreciation and amortization 2,043 2,285 Adjustment for other non-cash items -2,236 485 CASH FLOW FROM PRIMARY ACTIVITIES -5,015 -6,594 Financial income received 0 7 Financial costs paid -140 -403 Other operating effects 7,990 1,217 Income taxes paid/received -10 0 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATION ACTIVITIES 2,825 -5,773 Payments for intangible assets -699 -841 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES -699 -841 Proceeds from capital increase 13,627 5,909 Proceeds from loans -13,130 1,700 Repayment of loans -404 -896 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 93 6,713 NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD 2,219 99

TDKK Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year -86 -103 Net cash flow for the period 2,219 99 Exchange rate adjustments on cash/cash equivalents 0 0 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 2,132 -4

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Q3 2026 [September 30th, 2026]

The report has not been audited.

TDKK Q3 2026 Q3 2025 ASSETS Intangible assets 9,305 10,064 Material assets 0 298 Deposits 49 52 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 9,353 10,414 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 3,869 7,023 TOTAL ASSETS 13,222 17,437

TDKK Q3 2026 Q3 2025 LIABILITIES Share capital 16,584 12,484 Capital increase 9,527 4,741 Retained earnings -21,560 -19,080 Foreign currency translation reserve 585 1,616 EQUITY 5,136 -239 Long-term liabilities 2,964 3,628 Short-term liabilities 883 9,588 Other debt 4,239 4,460 LIABILITIES 8,086 17,676 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 13,222 17,437

The company's total assets amount to DKK 13,222k as of September 30th, 2026.

EQUITY STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2026 [January 1st-September 30th, 2026]

The report has not been audited.

TDKK Share Capital Share premium Foreign currency translation reserve Retained earnings Equity Equity January 1, 2026 12,484 - 1,656 -17,303 -3,163 Capital increase 4,100 9,527 - - 13,627 Exchange rate adjustment - - -1,071 - -1,071 Profit/loss for the period - - - -4,258 -4,258 EQUITY SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 16,584 9,527 585 -21,560 5,136

The company's equity totals DKK 5,136k as of September 30th, 2026.

MANAGEMENT STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2026 [January 1st - September 30th, 2026]

The report has not been audited.

The Board of Directors and Management have today considered and approved the interim financial report of Nexcom A/S for the first nine months of 2026. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's independent auditors.

The interim financial report for the first nine months of 2026 has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Danish Financial Statements Act for Accounting Class B with the option of certain principles for Accounting Class C and additional disclosure requirements for companies admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those applied in the annual report 2025.

In our opinion the accounting policies applied are appropriate to the effect that the interim financial report gives a true and fair view of the company's assets, liabilities, cashflow and financial position on September 30th, 2026. Furthermore, in our opinion, the Management review gives a true and fair view of the development in the activities and the financial situation, the financial result for the period and the financial position of the company, Nexcom.

Risks and uncertainties have not changed in relation to the conditions mentioned in the company description prepared in connection with Nexcom share listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Copenhagen. The annual report 2025 and the company description are available at nexcom.dk.

Copenhagen October 27th, 2026

MANAGEMENT

Rolf Adamson, CEO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kim Mikkelsen, Chairman

Charlotte Enlund

Christian Hein

Thomas Krogh Skou