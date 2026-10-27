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NE

WKN: A2QPFW | ISIN: DK0061417144 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XT
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 09:55
0,224 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXCOM A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXCOM A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 17:50 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nexcom A/S: FINANCIAL REPORT Q1-Q3 2026 [January 1st - September 30th, 2026]

The report has not been audited.

Financial Report Q3 2026 -

Revenue Growth of 47% - Year-to-Date Performance

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue increase of 47%, Q1-Q3 2026 increased revenues to DKK 9,100k, compared with DKK 6,195k in the same period last year.
  • EBITDA improved by 61%, EBITDA improved from DKK -7,079k in Q1-Q3 2025, to DKK -2,779k.
  • The cost base decreased by DKK 1,394k, with staff costs down 11% to DKK 6,996k and other external costs down 10% to DKK 4,884k compared with Q1-Q3 2025.
  • On September 1, 2026, Nexcom announced a DKK 4.8 million agreement granting TDC NET a group-wide license for the use of Nexcom's advanced workflow automation platform. The agreement includes annual support and maintenance of DKK 0.5 million, expected to contribute to revenue and ARR from 2027.
  • Nexcom returned to positive equity of DKK 5,136k as of September 30, 2026, following the conversion of DKK 13.6 million of debt owed to Strategic Investments A/S into equity through the issuance of 8.2 million new shares in September.
  • Nexcom generated positive operating cash flow of DKK 2,825k in Q1-Q3 2026, an improvement of DKK 8,598k compared with DKK -5,773k in the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents totaled DKK 2,132k at September 30, 2026.
  • Nexcom improved its net result by DKK 9,416k in Q1-Q3 2026, reducing the net loss by 69% to DKK -4,258k from DKK -13,674k in the same period last year. The improvement also reflected net financial income of DKK 575k, compared with net financial expenses of DKK 4,295k in Q1-Q3 2025.

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

The strategy remains to secure profitable growth and at the same time maintain a conservative cost level with the aim of getting closer to a cashflow positive situation earliest possible and preferably during 2026. The management believes the current cost level of the operation will result in achieving the announced financial outlook for the year 2026. As previously announced, revenue guidance is set at DKK 10-12 million, with expected EBITDA in the range of DKK -4 million to DKK -2 million.

Disclaimer

This report contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. All statements about the future are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and many factors can lead to actual results and developments that differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Rolf Adamson, CEO
Phone: + 45 4576 4820
Email: press@nexcomglobal.com

COMPANY

Nexcom A/S
Ewaldsgade 9, st
2200 København N
Tlf. + 45 4576 4820
www.nexcomglobal.com

CERTIFIED ADVISOR

Kapital Partner A/S
Christian IX's Gade 10
1111 København K
Tlf. + 45 8988 7846
www.kapitalpartner.dk

INCOME STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2026 [January 1st - September 30th, 2026]

The report has not been audited.

TDKKQ1-Q3 2026Q1-Q3 2025
Revenue9,1006,195
TOTAL REVENUE9,1006,195
Personnel-6,996-7,820
Other external costs-4,884-5,454
EBITDA-2,779-7,079
Depreciation-2,043-2,285
EBIT -4,822-9,364
Financial expenses-5754,295
PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX-4,247-13,659
Tax1015
PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX-4,258-13,674
Number of employees10
Outstanding shares33,168,329
Earnings per share (DKK)-0.13

CASHFLOW STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2026 [January 1st - September 30th, 2026]

The report has not been audited.

TDKKQ1-Q3 2026Q1-Q3 2025
Profit/loss before financial items and tax (EBIT)-4,822-9,364
Depreciation and amortization2,0432,285
Adjustment for other non-cash items-2,236485
CASH FLOW FROM PRIMARY ACTIVITIES-5,015-6,594
Financial income received07
Financial costs paid-140-403
Other operating effects7,9901,217
Income taxes paid/received-100
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATION ACTIVITIES2,825-5,773
Payments for intangible assets-699-841
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES-699-841
Proceeds from capital increase13,6275,909
Proceeds from loans-13,1301,700
Repayment of loans-404-896
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES936,713
NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD2,21999
TDKK
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year-86-103
Net cash flow for the period2,21999
Exchange rate adjustments on cash/cash equivalents00
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD2,132-4

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Q3 2026 [September 30th, 2026]

The report has not been audited.

TDKKQ3 2026Q3 2025
ASSETS
Intangible assets9,30510,064
Material assets0298
Deposits4952
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS9,35310,414
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS3,8697,023
TOTAL ASSETS13,22217,437
TDKKQ3 2026Q3 2025
LIABILITIES
Share capital16,58412,484
Capital increase9,5274,741
Retained earnings-21,560-19,080
Foreign currency translation reserve5851,616
EQUITY5,136-239
Long-term liabilities2,9643,628
Short-term liabilities8839,588
Other debt4,2394,460
LIABILITIES8,08617,676
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES13,22217,437

The company's total assets amount to DKK 13,222k as of September 30th, 2026.

EQUITY STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2026 [January 1st-September 30th, 2026]

The report has not been audited.

TDKKShare CapitalShare premiumForeign currency translation reserveRetained earningsEquity
Equity January 1, 202612,484-1,656-17,303-3,163
Capital increase4,1009,527--13,627
Exchange rate adjustment---1,071--1,071
Profit/loss for the period----4,258-4,258
EQUITY SEPTEMBER 30, 202616,5849,527585-21,5605,136
  • The company's equity totals DKK 5,136k as of September 30th, 2026.

MANAGEMENT STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2026 [January 1st - September 30th, 2026]

The report has not been audited.

The Board of Directors and Management have today considered and approved the interim financial report of Nexcom A/S for the first nine months of 2026. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's independent auditors.

The interim financial report for the first nine months of 2026 has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Danish Financial Statements Act for Accounting Class B with the option of certain principles for Accounting Class C and additional disclosure requirements for companies admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those applied in the annual report 2025.

In our opinion the accounting policies applied are appropriate to the effect that the interim financial report gives a true and fair view of the company's assets, liabilities, cashflow and financial position on September 30th, 2026. Furthermore, in our opinion, the Management review gives a true and fair view of the development in the activities and the financial situation, the financial result for the period and the financial position of the company, Nexcom.

Risks and uncertainties have not changed in relation to the conditions mentioned in the company description prepared in connection with Nexcom share listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Copenhagen. The annual report 2025 and the company description are available at nexcom.dk.

Copenhagen October 27th, 2026

MANAGEMENT

Rolf Adamson, CEO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kim Mikkelsen, Chairman

Charlotte Enlund

Christian Hein

Thomas Krogh Skou

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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