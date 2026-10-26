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NE

WKN: A2QPFW | ISIN: DK0061417144 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XT
Frankfurt
26.10.26 | 15:25
0,224 Euro
-1,75 % -0,004
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXCOM A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXCOM A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 16:10 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nexcom A/S: Nexcom Appoints Finance Director

Copenhagen, October 26, 2026

Nexcom has appointed Camilla Sindet as Finance Director with effect from November 2, 2026. She will have overall responsibility for the company's finance function, including daily operations, financial management and reporting.

Camilla brings more than 20 years of experience in accounting, controlling and financial management from companies including Transcom, Modern Times Group, INK Group and Spilhuset. Her background covers budgeting, forecasting, cash management, management reporting and the automation of finance processes.

With Camilla's appointment, Nexcom is strengthening its finance function to support the company's continued development. She will bring a structured approach to financial planning and reporting, supporting clear financial priorities and informed decision-making.

Working closely with the management team, Camilla will oversee budgeting and forecasting, manage cash flow and deliver financial reporting. A key priority will be to develop efficient finance processes, including further automation of tasks.

Contact information:

For more information and/or to arrange an interview with CEO Rolf Adamson, please contact Gerdur Dora Adalsteinsdottir, Communications email: press@nexcomglobal.com.

Certified advisor:

Kapital Partner A/S
Christian IX's Gade 10
1111 København K.
Tlf. + 45 8988 7846
www.kapitalpartner.dk

Nexcom is a Danish-based SaaS company with a compelling purpose of helping companies of all shapes and sizes deliver consistent, high-standard service experiences to their customers. We design and deliver big data-driven, AI-powered software platforms that enable companies to automate routine tasks, monitor agent and system performance, and become more time-efficient. We help improve productivity, gain more operational knowledge, make informed decisions, and ultimately deliver better service.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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